Weekly Top News: Cat Returned to Shelter for Wanting to Cuddle, Smiling Dog on Coffee Date, Senior Horse Rescued from Heartbreaking Conditions, and More!
Each Friday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this is will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up! Here you’ll find different categories of news, a synopsis of the top stories, and links to each article published during the week.
Tommy Pickles: Spicy Feral Cat Turned Sweet Snuggle Bug
Tommy Pickles was a feral cat and had quite a little attitude, but thankfully @fortheloveofkittenrescue stepped in and slowly began to gain his trust. Tommy was rescued behind a dumpster and was very weary of the treats that his new human was giving him, but eventually, he couldn’t resist and began to eat the treat.
After being dubbed “The World’s Ugliest Bride”, Husband Leaves Her with New Born Child
In 2011, a couple's wedding photos were posted to Facebook and quickly went viral, but not for the reasons they might have hoped. The woman, who was just 30 years old at the time, was dubbed the "world's ugliest bride" by news outlets and internet users around the globe.
Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody
Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...
Neglected Pregnant Dog Saved From Freezing Temperatures Gives Birth to Nine Puppies on Christmas
A neglected pregnant dog was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia just days before she gave birth to nine adorable puppies. Manolo gave birth to her puppies on Christmas, just a few days after she was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia. The Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) seized the soon-to-be mother pup from a residence just a few days before Christmas. Manolo was stuck outside in a wet, wooden dog house without access to safe temperatures, according to WRIC.
The More the Merrier! Couple Adopts Dog Who Unexpectedly Has 5 Puppies Weeks Later
The more, the merrier applies to unexpected puppies, right? When this couple adopted a stray dog from Texas, they instantly fell in love. Soon after, @accidentalgrandma found out that their pup was pregnant, and two weeks later, she gave birth to adorable puppies. They didn’t know if they would be able to handle it, but they soon came to think that it was all meant to be. They were able to keep all of the puppies in the family.
Worker in Pasture Wanted to See Which Farm Animal Would Approach Her First. Spoiler Alert: It’s Adorable [Video]
Laying down in the pasture to see who approaches me first👀 #farmlife #pasturepuppy. @knucklebumpfarms is a “small hobby farm in South Florida full of animals who absolutely despise education, and have a thirst for mayhem.” When the farm posted this adorable video on TikTok, it blew up.
Seven Year Old Paloma Saved From Being Used and Abused as Breeder Pup
This seven-year-old pup was used and abused to breed puppies to sell for her entire life. She was treated as a money-making machine and lived in filth and was not loved as she should have been. Thankfully, @waarescue, a veteran-owned dog rescue serving abused and neglected animals, was able to...
Pledge to Recycle Your Christmas Tree and Protect The Once Extinct Somali Elephant Shrew: 10 Petitions to Sign this Week to Help People, Animals, and the Planet
Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
Petition: Demand Proper Oversight for Edmonton Zoo After Years of Welfare Concerns
For years, the Edmonton Valley Zoo has faced much scrutiny for the mismanagement of the animals in their care. Lucy the elephant gained worldwide attention for the mismanagement of the elephant by the zoo. Source: LEAP Edmonton/YouTube. The Valley Zoo has been listed as one of the top 10 worst...
German Authorities Will Kill Hybrid Wolf-Dog Pups to Protect Wolf Population
The puppies of a wolf that mated with a domestic dog will be tracked down, shot, and killed, authorities in the southeastern German state of Bavaria announced. Officials became aware of the wolf-dog hybrids in Lower Franconia, the northwestern edge of Bavaria. German law requires that these hybrid animals be shot and killed to protect the local wolf population.
Petition: Demand TikTok and Instagram Take a Firm Stance Against Animal Exploitation
A groomer in Freeport, Illinois, is facing extreme backlash after she dyed a dog’s hair green to make him look like the Grinch for Christmas. Ashley Spielmann decided to dye her miniature schnauzer Rizzo to look like the Grinch and went to local groomer Hailey Degner. Source: Good Morning...
Sweet Dog Falls in Love With a Pacifier [Video]
When Ollie found a pacifier on his walk and instantly fell in love, @good.boy.ollie knew that it was kind of disgusting, but he loved it so much that she got him his very own. A TikTok of Ollie and his pacifier now has nearly 30 million views. In the clip, she explained to Ollie that she would have to take it away for bedtime but that he could have it back in the morning. He was not too happy about the new rules and wanted to keep it all night, but once he got it again in the morning, all was well again for Ollie.
Eagle Stuck in Well For Days in the Hot Sun was Rescued and Returned to the Wild [Video]
After going into a well to drink some water, this eagle found himself life-threatening situation. With his feathers too wet to fly, the eagle got stuck in the well under the hot sun for days without any food. He was in bad shape, but fortunately, rescuers found him before it was too late.
