Northfield, NJ

NBC Philadelphia

AC OKs Law Banning Gas Stations From Pumping Gas for ATVs, Dirt Bikes

Gas station workers in Atlantic City will face fines for pumping gas directly into dirt bikes and four-wheelers under a new law passed Wednesday. The ordinance is an effort to crack down on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles that officials say pose a danger to the public when illegally driven on city streets. It still allows workers, however, to pump gas into the vehicles if they feel threatened, but they must alert police within one hour of the riders leaving.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Road to nowhere?

For the third consecutive month, opposition to the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) dominated the public participation portion of a Mantua committee meeting, this one on Sept. 19. The GCL is a proposed light-rail train line projected to run from Camden to Glassboro. First introduced in 1996, the idea has been met with fierce opposition over environmental concerns and the potential for eminent domain. It is currently in the planning phase, with construction yet to begin.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
City
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Traffic
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gibbsboro

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Weston Solutions will be installing soil borings on Foster Avenue in Gibbsboro on Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Foster Avenue between United States and Clementon avenues. “To avoid potential delays, motorists should consider taking an alternate...
CAMDEN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After North Cape May Crash

A motorcyclist crashed his bike Sunday afternoon in North Cape May and needed to be transported to AtlanticCare for his injuries. Lower Township Police say the unidentified man, described as a man in his twenties, was the only vehicle involved in a crash Sunday afternoon, Sept 18 on Town Bank Road and Gorham Road.
NORTH CAPE MAY, NJ
Wes Craven
Rock 104.1

Don’t Report Spotted Lanternflies Anymore Says NJ, Just Kill Them

There's nothing like the most recent kind of pest that's continued to plague South Jersey for about four years now. I'm, of course, referring to the spotted lanternflies that seem to have completely taken over the state. We've reported earlier this summer about how people have been complaining about them more and more in and around South Jersey, particularly in Atlantic County.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Where To Score Some Free Groceries In Hammonton, NJ, This October

Food insecurity is a recurring and serious issue, not just here in South Jersey, but everywhere. Believe it or not, it's probably a bigger deal in the southern part of the Garden State than that region's own residents even realize. As a matter of fact, the Community Food Bank of South Jersey says that almost twelve percent of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where or when they're going to get to eat next.
HAMMONTON, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore

UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Police: Man From Ireland Stole Vehicle in North Wildwood, NJ

Police are searching for a man from Ireland who is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in North Wildwood and then getting into a hit-and-run crash. On July 30th, the North Wildwood Police Department says a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 10th Avenue. That vehicle was later located in Wildwood after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

