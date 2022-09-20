ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

New businesses open in city of Dover

By Jon Baker, The Times-Reporter
DOVER – Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe is welcoming the arrival of three new businesses to the city.

On Friday, ground was broken for a new Starbucks that will be located at 183 W. Ohio Ave.

"The event was well-attended, and the developer, Mr. Ohm Patel of Moment Development, was optimistic that this project may help encourage additional future development nearby," Gunnoe told council on Monday.

On Sept. 12, El Hefe Kitchen & Bar opened downtown at 232 N. Tuscarawas Ave. It features Italian-Mediterranean cuisine.

And Weaver Appliance recently relocated from the Sugarcreek area to 2613 N. Wooster Ave., behind the Dollar General, with its showroom and service department.

Another business, Youthful Aesthetics LLC, will be relocating to the building that formerly housed Catola's Dry Cleaning on Wooster Avenue.

In other action, council approved an agreement to allow a Carrollton company, RCE Heat Exchangers, to scrap some property belonging to Dover Light & Power.

Several years ago, some pieces of equipment that the light plant obtained when it purchased a generator from Shelby, Ohio, were sent to RCE for inspection by former Superintendent Dave Filippi. According to light plant Superintendent Jason Hall, the intent was to have the equipment repaired or reworked for use in the light plant if an expansion took place.

The equipment is five heat exchangers.

RCE has been storing the heat exchangers for several years, awaiting a purchase order to proceed with the work, Hall informed council by letter.

Hall told council that he was informed by the company that the equipment was beyond repair and is taking up floor space at the facility. The city had the option of reimbursing the company $4,500 for the cost of storage, or RCE would taken possession of the heat exchangers and scrap them at an estimated cost of $2,500.

Hall said he consulted with Gunnoe, Service Director Dave Douglas, Auditor Nicole Stoldt and Law Director Doug O'Meara about the situation.

"It is in the best interest of DLP and the City of Dover to let RCE take over possession of the heat exchangers for scrap value to eliminate the cost to DLP and the City of Dover for storage of equipment for the last four to five years for equipment that is not repairable per the direction of RCE," he wrote.

Council agreed with his recommendation.

The city has been working to get a grasp on cost overruns at the light plant. Last year, council learned about more than $300,000 in overruns for repairs. Stoldt was not informed about many of the charges until October. The additional expenditures had not been approved by council.

