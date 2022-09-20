Read full article on original website
Related
kwbg.com
Drought Conditions Improve
BOONE, Iowa—Drought conditions in the state improved is some areas of the state and were unchanged in several others including locally in Boone County. The most notable improvement was made in southeast Iowa where an area of Extreme Drought was eliminated. There was also a decrease in the Severe Drought coverage with a slight reduction in Moderate Drought conditions and an increase in the area considered Abnormally Dry. Extreme Drought remains an issue in northwest Iowa. Locally, Boone County is considered Abnormally Dry with a slight area of Moderate Drought in the southeast corner of the county.
kwbg.com
Boone City Council Votes to Proceed With Sale of Downtown Property
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone City Council voted unanimously to proceed with the sale of city owned property in downtown Boone. The Council’s action was taken by resolution and sets into motion opportunities for others to consider an appropriate bid, plan and time frame to use the property. Overland Group, LLC offered $225,000 for the property on behalf of Dollar General. The city did spend more than that amount to acquire and demolish the building and parking ramp at that location. The information shows that Dollar General plans to construct a store at that location of 10,000 to 13,000 square feet. Following the Council’s action, the city released this statement:
Comments / 0