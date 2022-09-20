BOONE, Iowa—The Boone City Council voted unanimously to proceed with the sale of city owned property in downtown Boone. The Council’s action was taken by resolution and sets into motion opportunities for others to consider an appropriate bid, plan and time frame to use the property. Overland Group, LLC offered $225,000 for the property on behalf of Dollar General. The city did spend more than that amount to acquire and demolish the building and parking ramp at that location. The information shows that Dollar General plans to construct a store at that location of 10,000 to 13,000 square feet. Following the Council’s action, the city released this statement:

BOONE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO