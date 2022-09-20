Read full article on original website
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
Former WWE Star Gets Very Good Legal News
That’s a good step forward. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who are regularly on television doing things that no one else would ever do in regular life. That can make for some rather interesting moments, though that is not the end of what happens to them. There are several things that take place after the cameras stop rolling and now a former wrestler is getting some good news in his personal life.
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
Major Update On Paige's Future In Pro Wrestling
The AEW women's division received a huge shot in the arm Wednesday as Saraya, FKA Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens, New York. Saraya walked out to a thunderous ovation from fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, arriving on the scene after Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Interim Women's World Title against Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Match.
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
Drastic Character Change Hinted For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Last night's "WWE Raw" had its fair share of memorable matches, continued story progression, and cryptic messages, including hints of a major character change occurring soon. Last night, Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai got into a verbal exchange with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, in which Bayley bashed Bliss by calling her a shell of her former self.
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
Watch: Shawn Michaels becomes enraged after being eliminated from the 2010 Royal Rumble Match
Desperate for a rematch against The Undertaker at WrestleMania, HBK comes unglued after Batista eliminates him from the Royal Rumble Match. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
Possible Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Spotted On WWE Extreme Rules Poster
Are fans going down "the rabbit hole" when it comes to Bray Wyatt speculation? WWE appears to be leaning into the buzz if you take a look at the latest advertisement for WWE Extreme Rules. WWE released a poster featuring the return of the "Fight Pit" for a match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Behind the shoulder of Riddle on the left-hand side is a familiar relic that ties to the history of Bray Wyatt: a lantern.
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
Bayley Gives Update On Sasha Banks Recent Car Break-In
The rumored returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained a point of major interest for many fans since the pair's walkout last May. With the return of Banks' long-time friend and former tag team partner Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, the speculation has grown more intense as to when the duo might resurface. Still, Bayley remained tight-lipped about Sasha and Naomi's status with the company during a recent interview with In The Kliq.
What Happened After AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Went Off-Air, Jon Moxley Cuts Promo
Following Wednesday night’s Dynamite Grand Slam main event, in which Jon Moxley won the vacant title by defeating stablemate Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions finals, he addressed the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Moxley posed on...
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
Adam Cole Issues Warning Ahead Of AEW Return
Adam Cole has not competed in a wrestling match since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, where he took part in a fatal four-way march for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and suffered a very serious concussion. That's an injury that he has been recovering from ever since then, but he took to Twitter recently to issue a warning to the AEW roster ahead of his comeback.
Wardlow Gives His Tag Team With Samoa Joe A Name
Vegito; Gogeta; Olicity; whatever the fans of "Castle" used to describe the relationship between Richard Castle and Katherine Beckett. There have been many great duos of the years who have combined their names to form one name that represents their partners. And now the time has come for another team to do the same, a team consisting of none other than AEW star Samoa Joe and fellow AEW star Wardlow.
Spoiler On Longtime Sting Rival Appearing At AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta made a surprise appearance during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage," with fans in attendance taking to Twitter to immediately spread the word. Muta emerged to lend a hand to former rival and tag team partner Sting – along with Sting's current ally Darby Allin — against the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
Cody Rhodes Pens Heartfelt Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer On Their Birthday
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who served as a mentor and coach to Cody Rhodes during The American Nightmare's run with AEW, has just turned 64, and Rhodes has taken some time to wish the living legend a happy birthday via Twitter. "Happy Birthday Arn Anderson – It's a...
Chris Jericho Breaks The Code In ROH World Title Match
Wednesday night saw All Elite Wrestling's annual Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." The stacked card featured matches for the AEW World, Tag Team, Women's, and All-Atlantic Championships. Though not only were AEW Titles on the line, but the Ring of Honor World Championship was also on the line. After successfully defending the title against names like Dax Harwood and Konosuke Takeshita, Claudio Castagnoli geared up to defend his championship against "The Wizard" Chris Jericho. This time though, Jericho cracked Castagnoli's code.
Mandy Rose Comments on WWE Sending Her Back to NXT and Changing Her Character
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rose reflected on being sent from the main roster to NXT in July 2021. “I didn’t even know why I was going...
