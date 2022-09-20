These new ice straws by The Ice Guys keep your drink chilled while also fighting single-use plastic pollution. There are many reusable straw replacements, such as ones made from aluminum, silicone, or stainless steel. But now, the Ice Guys have a solution that could reimagine what we think of as a straw. The Ice Straws last long enough for you to finish your drink and leave behind no waste.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO