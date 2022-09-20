Read full article on original website
From Vegetable Chana Curry to Arugula Hempseed Protein Shake: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes include winter salad and curry so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
Fuah!: New Vegan Foie Gras Sells Out Across Spain
A new vegan foie gras is selling out across Spain and sold out within just 12 hours of its launch in mid-December. Fuah!, the vegan foie gras, was made by Madrid-based startup Hello Plant Foods. The company reportedly tweaked the recipe 800 times for over a year and hit the market after being taste-tested by more than 150 people. The company set out a small plan to deliver 5,000 units to supermarkets and specialty stores before the holiday season, but almost immediately sold out.
Moroccan Loubea Salad [Vegan]
1/2 cup (120 ml or 20 g) fresh dill packed (stripped from stalks) Combine all dressing ingredients and pour over salad, stirring to combine and that's it – did we say easy!?!. We typically make this a day in advance to allow the dill and garlic to infuse their...
These Ice Straws Keep Your Drink Chilled and Eliminate the Need for Single Use Plastic
These new ice straws by The Ice Guys keep your drink chilled while also fighting single-use plastic pollution. There are many reusable straw replacements, such as ones made from aluminum, silicone, or stainless steel. But now, the Ice Guys have a solution that could reimagine what we think of as a straw. The Ice Straws last long enough for you to finish your drink and leave behind no waste.
Meyer Lemon Rice Soup with Tofu [Vegan]
1 (32 oz.) box of vegetable broth, low-sodium preferred. 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh chopped thyme leaves, or 1 ½ teaspoons dried thyme. 1/4 teaspoon umami or mushroom powder, (optional) 1 1/2 packed cups lacinato kale, de-ribbed and torn into long ribbons. Some Meyer lemon zest, about a teaspoon or...
Raspberry Overnight Oats [Vegan]
1 cup oat milk (plus more for the morning-optional) 1 tablespoon nut butter (I used cashew butter) 1 cup raspberries (frozen or fresh) Combine all the overnight ingredients together in a bowl. Mix and then add to a sealed container to set in the fridge overnight or for at least 6 hours.
