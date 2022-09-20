ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Yardbarker

Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense has struggled during the first two weeks of the season. Not only has Cincinnati lost both games, but the offense has lost their explosion. Their longest play was a 31-yard run by Joe Mixon in Week 1. Burrow didn't even attempt a pass longer than 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Andy Reid: Skyy Moore will ‘gradually’ get more snaps for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a 2-0 start to the season, being just one of six unbeaten teams in the league so far while sitting alone atop the AFC West. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is off to another great start to the season, tying the league for most touchdown passes with seven, and currently has the NFL’s best passer rating at 127.9.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Week 3#Jets#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Dallas Cowboys#The Atlanta Falcons
FanSided

Cowboys player trending toward crucial return from injury on Monday vs Giants

The Dallas Cowboys offense appears to be on track to get one of their top players back for their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. With Dak Prescott sidelined with a thumb injury, the Dallas Cowboys were given no shot of defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. They managed to pull out a 20-17 victory with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback. Now, the Cowboys have a huge game on Monday Night Football, as they take on their NFC East rivals, the undefeated New York Giants.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Joe Burrow not immune from Bengals' early offensive struggles

CINCINNATI -- As he does after every game, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sat in front of his locker and pondered what had just happened. Seven months after the Bengals made an unlikely run to the Super Bowl, Burrow was going over Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which he threw for just 199 pass yards while being sacked six times. In the visiting locker room at AT&T Stadium, Burrow sat introspectively, looking to see if there was anything differently he could have done to help the reigning AFC champions avoid back-to-back losses.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

286K+
Followers
539K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy