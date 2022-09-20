Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Joe Burrow Has 2-Word Response To Question About Bengals Offensive Line
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled out of the gates this season at 0-2, and the team's offensive line has shouldered most of the blame. Burrow was asked about his level of comfort with Cincy's protection via ESPN's Ben Baby. With the Bengals QB saying he's "very comfortable" behind his big guys in the trenches.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
NFL Thursday Night Football Steelers vs. Browns: Can Mitchell Trubisky hold off Kenny Pickett another week?
Mitchell Trubisky's gap year with the Buffalo Bills wasn't as productive as the Pittsburgh Steelers expected. Any hope of Trubisky turning into a star while he sat behind Josh Allen has been dashed by Trubisky's slow start. Through two games, Trubisky has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 362...
Steelers-Browns Under Bettors Suffer Disastrous Bad Beat on Final Play of Thursday Night Football
For the first 59 minutes and 59 seconds of Thursday Night Football, the initial total of 40.5 appeared to be all but guaranteed to go under. Then on the final play of the game, the winning bet vanished into thin air. Mitchell Trubisky completed an 8-yard pass to Diontae Johnson,...
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
3 quarterbacks Steelers could’ve signed instead of Mitch Trubisky
The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to entrust their offense to Mitch Trubisky when they could have brought in other quarterbacks for the short term. The Steelers have experienced three games of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. And they now have three games worth of film to prove he shouldn’t be their starting quarterback.
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky hints at using his legs more vs Browns
One of the selling points of quarterback Mitch Trubisky when it came to the Pittsburgh Steelers was his mobility. Trubisky was the quarterback who was supposed to make the Matt Canada offense work. Two games in the offense isn’t working at all and part of this has to do with Trubisky failing to create a rushing threat at all.
Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.
Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable
Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense has struggled during the first two weeks of the season. Not only has Cincinnati lost both games, but the offense has lost their explosion. Their longest play was a 31-yard run by Joe Mixon in Week 1. Burrow didn't even attempt a pass longer than 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Andy Reid: Skyy Moore will ‘gradually’ get more snaps for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a 2-0 start to the season, being just one of six unbeaten teams in the league so far while sitting alone atop the AFC West. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is off to another great start to the season, tying the league for most touchdown passes with seven, and currently has the NFL’s best passer rating at 127.9.
Cowboys player trending toward crucial return from injury on Monday vs Giants
The Dallas Cowboys offense appears to be on track to get one of their top players back for their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. With Dak Prescott sidelined with a thumb injury, the Dallas Cowboys were given no shot of defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. They managed to pull out a 20-17 victory with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback. Now, the Cowboys have a huge game on Monday Night Football, as they take on their NFC East rivals, the undefeated New York Giants.
Joe Burrow not immune from Bengals' early offensive struggles
CINCINNATI -- As he does after every game, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sat in front of his locker and pondered what had just happened. Seven months after the Bengals made an unlikely run to the Super Bowl, Burrow was going over Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which he threw for just 199 pass yards while being sacked six times. In the visiting locker room at AT&T Stadium, Burrow sat introspectively, looking to see if there was anything differently he could have done to help the reigning AFC champions avoid back-to-back losses.
NFL Twitter facepalms over how Al Michaels handled the Deshaun Watson discussion
NFL Twitter was frustrated by the way Al Michaels glossed over the reasons for Deshaun Watson’s suspension and made light of his penalties. The NFL suspended Deshaun Watson for 11 games because the league determined allegations that he sexually assaulted more than 20 massage therapists were credible. There, we...
