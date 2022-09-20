ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Media Reacts to LeBron James Showing Off New Shaved-Head Look: 'Welcome to the Bald Side My Brother'

LeBron James appeared to show off a newly shaved head in his Instagram story on Tuesday A new look LeBron James has arrived — at least on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a picture of himself smiling in a barber's chair with his head seemingly shaved bald. As some pointed out on social media, the picture channeled two other famous NBA players who rocked the bald look with confidence when the time inevitably came — Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. For years, James' hair...
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar's Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
People

WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'

"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
Yardbarker

Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"

The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James' Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr drops Klay Thompson truth bomb that will fire up Dubs fans

Most players don’t get better in their early 30s. If there’s one silver lining of the multiple injuries that cost Klay Thompson two-and-a-half seasons of his prime, though, it’s that he’s poised to be even better in 2022-23 than he was after his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told […] The post Steve Kerr drops Klay Thompson truth bomb that will fire up Dubs fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lebron James
Michael Jordan
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral

Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
ClutchPoints

Nia Long's latest IG post amidst Ime Udoka scandal

The Boston Celtics are suddenly engulfed in controversy after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that head coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action from the team which could also mean a potentially lengthy suspension. The details of how Udoka found himself in hot water are not yet in full, but many have already made the […] The post Nia Long’s latest IG post amidst Ime Udoka scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com

Richard Jefferson Hints That There's More To The Ime Udoka Story

Earlier today, fans around the NBA were hit with the bombshell news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with a Celtics staffer. Relationships with employees are against the rules within the Celtics organization and as a result, Udoka was hit with a year-long suspension that has yet to be officially announced by the Celtics organization.
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is "Hard" To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
ClutchPoints

Lakers fans react to Pistons swooping in on Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers had been constantly linked to a trade for Utah Jazz veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, who would’ve brought much-needed wing shooting to the team. But, the possibility of the Croatian landing in Southern California went out the window on Thursday as the Detroit Pistons swung a trade for him, sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee back to Utah in return.
ClutchPoints

JR Smith blasts Jae Crowder for not paying back debt

The 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers remains one of the more interesting teams in NBA history, even five years after. From bickering teammates to defensive failures, the Cavaliers had enough by midseason in 2018 when they blew up half their roster and yet ended up going to the NBA Finals carried by an inhuman LeBron James. Past […] The post JR Smith blasts Jae Crowder for not paying back debt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

