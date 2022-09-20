Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clayconews.com
KSP POST 6 CONDUCTING DEATH INVESTIGATION OF INFANT IN HARRISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
Dry Ridge, KY - On September 20, 2022, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 6 was contacted by Harrison County Dispatch for assistance. The Harrison County Ambulance had been dispatched to 166 Horseshoe Drive at 12:05 a.m. reference an unresponsive 14-month-old child. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Cynthiana Police...
Fox 19
80,000 lbs. of animal feed spilled in Pendleton County, driver flown to hospital
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A truck crash spilled thousands of pounds of animal feed on US-27 in Pendleton County Wednesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Country Club Drive. See map below. UC Air Care transported the driver to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The extent of his...
WLWT 5
Investigators suspect off-duty Hamilton police officer was drunk when crashing into woman's SUV
OXFORD, Ohio — Bruised and on crutches, Laura Farnsworth showed up at the Area I courthouse in Oxford Thursday for Hamilton police Sgt. Casey Johnson's preliminary hearing. "I guess I just don't want him to get away with it with drinking and driving and hitting me. I'm just mad," Farnsworth said.
Hamilton County coroner: 1-year-old dead following pedestrian crash
A 1-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Police reopen ramp after earlier overturned semi-truck
CINCINNATI — 2:03 p.m. The ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 is reopened after a semi-truck overturned earlier Thursday. Police have closed the ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 after a semi-truck flipped onto it's side, Thursday morning. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of...
Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Erlanger. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash with injury on Litton Lane in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Police responding to reports of a crash with injury on Litton Lane in Hebron. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 near Loveland
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and delaying traffic along eastbound I-275 at Loveland Madeira Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate near Loveland and Indian Hill, Wednesday evening. Click the video...
2 children dead, 2 remain hospitalized from West Chester Apartment fire
WEST CHESTER — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester apartment fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 children taken to hospital after fire in Butler County. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster...
Man crashes car during dispute, runs inside house, is shot and killed by homeowner, Ohio authorities say
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man who reportedly was trying to get away from a domestic dispute that caused him to crash his car ended up being shot and killed by a homeowner after he entered the residence without permission. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells WCPO Channel 9...
Cincinnati: Man Shot Near Bus Stop Carrying Students
Cincinnati: Man Shot Near Bus Stop Carrying Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight. Someone called 911 at about 9:19 pm Monday and reported seeing someone being shot in the street in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue. No one was taken to the hospital from...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seek public’s assistance to find three theft suspects
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to identify three suspects involved in credit card theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Washington Township Substation deputies were dispatched to Sam’s club on September 13th to assist an elderly victim after her wallet was...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of crash with injuries on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the two-vehicle accident occurred on Princeton Pike at Interstate 275 in Springdale around 11:00 a.m. The exit ramp at on I-275 WB at 747/Princeton Pike/Exit 42 is closed due to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
linknky.com
How NKY’s judge/executives are working together to ‘make the community better’
Northern Kentucky has increasingly shown its strength as a vital economic, transportation and healthcare organ within the Commonwealth of Kentucky. At Tuesday morning’s NKY Chamber of Commerce Eggs ‘N Issues, the judge/executives of Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties spoke to a crowd of Northern Kentucky business leaders to detail the region’s successes.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Middletown PD: 2 arrested in homicide, dismemberment of man
When officers arrived at the home, they found a lot of blood and dismembered human remains on the first floor.
Dismembered body found by Middletown police; 2 arrested in homicide investigation
MIDDLETOWN — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Middletown Tuesday. A man, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby asking to speak to an officer, a police spokesperson said in a media release, issued Wednesday morning. Havens gave officers...
Comments / 0