Hebron, KY

WLWT 5

Police reopen ramp after earlier overturned semi-truck

CINCINNATI — 2:03 p.m. The ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 is reopened after a semi-truck overturned earlier Thursday. Police have closed the ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 after a semi-truck flipped onto it's side, Thursday morning. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
#Traffic Accident#Nissan Rogue
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 near Loveland

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and delaying traffic along eastbound I-275 at Loveland Madeira Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate near Loveland and Indian Hill, Wednesday evening. Click the video...
LOVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight. Someone called 911 at about 9:19 pm Monday and reported seeing someone being shot in the street in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue. No one was taken to the hospital from...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
linknky.com

How NKY's judge/executives are working together to 'make the community better'

Northern Kentucky has increasingly shown its strength as a vital economic, transportation and healthcare organ within the Commonwealth of Kentucky. At Tuesday morning's NKY Chamber of Commerce Eggs 'N Issues, the judge/executives of Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties spoke to a crowd of Northern Kentucky business leaders to detail the region's successes.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

