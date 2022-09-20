Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Family Dollar Stores of South Carolina LLC. intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and Off premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 5017 Dorchester Road, Charleston, SC 29418. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than October 7, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2015259.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO