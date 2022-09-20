Read full article on original website
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Sweet Grass Vodka establishing operations in Charleston County
This story was updated Sept 22. Sweet Grass Vodka, a family-owned spirits and distilling company, will establish front-door operations in Charleston County with a new location open to the public. The company’s $1.7 million investment will create 47 new jobs, according to a news release from the state Department of...
counton2.com
Sweetgrass Vodka opening facility in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local and family-owned distilling company is opening a second South Carolina location in Charleston. Sweet Grass Vodka is known for its spirits made from South Carolina potatoes. On Wednesday, the company announced that a bottling plant will be opened at 1640 Meeting Street. It will also have a tasting room for spirits and small bites.
Charleston City Paper
Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors
A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia
Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
New Bojangles To Be Built Near Foxbank Plantation
A second Bojangles restaurant is coming to the Moncks Corner area. Construction is expected to be completed in mid-November. The post New Bojangles To Be Built Near Foxbank Plantation appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Encore Bank moves into Charleston market
Celebrated the grand opening of its first full-service branch in South Carolina on Sept. 14. They have taken 5,800 square feet of space inside the Lumberyard building on Summerville Avenue in Charleston’s Upper Peninsula. Owned by RCB Development, the renovated Lumberyard building is a reclaimed warehouse. “We love the...
City of Charleston in need of commercial drivers, offering incentive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is facing a shortage of commercial drivers. To get behind the wheel of a garbage truck, trash truck, or even a street sweeper, the operator must have a commercial driver’s license. However, according to Charleston officials, employees with this qualification are hard to come by. “We’ve definitely […]
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Tourist Attraction
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular attractions in each state that draw in visitors from all over.
Home Team BBQ opens in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant residents now have a new option for getting their barbecue fix. Home Team BBQ opened its doors Thursday at the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17. The owners promise to bring the “slow-smoke meats, good tunes, and frozen cocktails” that locals and visitors have come to expect […]
Charleston marks 33 years since Hurricane Hugo’s historic landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While this year’s Atlantic hurricane season has been mostly quiet, with only seven named storms as we enter peak season, we look to the past for a reminder that it only takes one storm to make it a truly bad hurricane season. That storm – Hurricane Hugo – left its mark […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston needs 27 ditch cleaners to help reduce flooding. It has 7.
If there's rain in the overnight forecast, John Rock doesn't sleep, even at low tide. While sea level rise is to blame for dozens of floods in Charleston each year, Rock's problem is a clogged ditch. When storms dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain in the city on Sept....
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Family Dollar (Dorchester)
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Family Dollar Stores of South Carolina LLC. intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and Off premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 5017 Dorchester Road, Charleston, SC 29418. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than October 7, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2015259.
counton2.com
What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Fiona?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona, but the beaches will experience some impacts over the next few days. Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it heads towards Bermuda. Although the storm will continue to pull further away from South Carolina, it will generate a lot of wave energy.
The Post and Courier
Busy year equals big bonuses for Charleston port employees
Just two months after the last round of bonus checks were handed out, workers at the State Ports Authority are set to receive another extra financial boost following a record year for cargo and cash flow at the Port of Charleston. The SPA's board of directors on Sept. 20 approved...
The Post and Courier
Former Charleston Naval Hospital owner loses appeal seeking rent money from Fetter Health
NORTH CHARLESTON — A plan to renovate the former Charleston Naval Hospital ended six years ago in bankruptcy and cost Charleston County more than $33 million, but the would-be developers have continued to sue health care providers who expected to be tenants. A lawsuit against nonprofit Fetter Health Care...
foxcharleston.com
The “Build-To-Rent” Construction Trend In The Charleston Area
Partner of Womble Bond Dickinson, Morris Ellison, rejoins us in the studio to chat about the legal aspect of the build-to-rent properties. For more information, visit: https://www.womblebonddickinson.com/us.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Charleston food, brew hall adds five new vendors
A Folly Beach staple and a French bistro are among the new additions to the Port of Call Food and Brew Hall adjacent to the historic Charleston City Market, according to a Port of Call news release. The collection of artisanal restaurants at 99 S. Market St. has added five...
The Post and Courier
Cargo ship loads up and goes deep at the Port of Charleston
One of the biggest container ships to call on the East Coast put the Charleston Harbor deepening project to the test last week. The MSC Rayshmi, which visited the Wando Welch Terminal on Sept. 14-15, set a record for the deepest draft at the port at 48 feet and 11 inches.
The Post and Courier
Acclaimed pitmaster bringing burger and barbecue shop to Charleston this fall
Readers of The Post and Courier’s Food & Dining section have learned a lot about Charleston burgers in the last week. We provided details about Tully’s, the new burger-centric kitchen that has replaced The Royal American as Music Farm’s food vendor, and highlighted 18 of the top burgers in the Charleston area.
New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
