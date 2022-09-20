Read full article on original website
Related
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos After Discovering Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand Proper Oversight for Edmonton Zoo After Years of Welfare Concerns
For years, the Edmonton Valley Zoo has faced much scrutiny for the mismanagement of the animals in their care. Lucy the elephant gained worldwide attention for the mismanagement of the elephant by the zoo. Source: LEAP Edmonton/YouTube. The Valley Zoo has been listed as one of the top 10 worst...
One Green Planet
Pledge to Recycle Your Christmas Tree and Protect The Once Extinct Somali Elephant Shrew: 10 Petitions to Sign this Week to Help People, Animals, and the Planet
Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
One Green Planet
German Authorities Will Kill Hybrid Wolf-Dog Pups to Protect Wolf Population
The puppies of a wolf that mated with a domestic dog will be tracked down, shot, and killed, authorities in the southeastern German state of Bavaria announced. Officials became aware of the wolf-dog hybrids in Lower Franconia, the northwestern edge of Bavaria. German law requires that these hybrid animals be shot and killed to protect the local wolf population.
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand TikTok and Instagram Take a Firm Stance Against Animal Exploitation
A groomer in Freeport, Illinois, is facing extreme backlash after she dyed a dog’s hair green to make him look like the Grinch for Christmas. Ashley Spielmann decided to dye her miniature schnauzer Rizzo to look like the Grinch and went to local groomer Hailey Degner. Source: Good Morning...
One Green Planet
California Ban on New Fur Sales Officially in Effect!
Happy New Year! Starting January 1, 2023, California’s ban on the sale and manufacturing of new animal fur products took effect. That is something to celebrate!. The bill passed in 2019 and made California the first state in the country to take this huge step to end the fur trade. Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, advocated for the legislation, which was sponsored by the Humane Society of the United States and Animal Hope in Legislation.
Comments / 1