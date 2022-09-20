ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

MedicalXpress

The Ebola virus: profile of a dreaded killer

The highly contagious Ebola virus has claimed more than 15,000 lives since it was first identified in central Africa in 1976. On Tuesday, Uganda announced its first Ebola fatality since 2019 in an outbreak in the central district of Mubende. Here is a factfile on one of the world's most...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Uganda declares Ebola (Sudan) outbreak in Mubende District

In this video news report, I discuss the Ebola (Sudan) outbreak declared September 20th in Mubende District in Central Uganda. Dengue fever in Timor-Leste (Video news report) Japanese encephalitis in Australia (Video news report) Infectious Diseases associated with Rituals (religious and non-religious) Outbreak News Interviews:
outbreaknewstoday.com

Uganda Ebola outbreak rises to 7 cases

Uganda health officials reported six new confirmed cases of Ebola, bringing the total number of people infected to seven. One death has been reported. The confirmed cases are Sudan ebolavirus. Forty-three contacts have been identified and 10 people suspected to have caught the virus are receiving treatment at the regional referral hospital in Mubende, the district where the disease was confirmed this week.
