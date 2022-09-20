Bend Oregon’s newest Class A office project, Shevlin Crossing, a joint venture between Brooks Resources Corporation and Taylor Development, is underway. In partnership with Compass Commercial it has secured its first tenant, RBC Wealth Management – U.S., one of the country’s leading financial services companies and part of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The first of two state-of-the-art office buildings in Shevlin Crossing, located in the award-winning neighborhood of NorthWest Crossing, is under construction and slated to be complete in spring of 2023.

