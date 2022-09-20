Read full article on original website
Bend-La Pine Schools Board Seat Open
Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors is seeking applicants to fill a vacant seat, Zone 7 at large. Applicants must reside within a Deschutes County voting precinct, have resided within a Deschutes County voting precinct for at least one year, reside within Bend-La Pine Schools’ attendance area and be registered to vote.
Free Beds For Central Oregon Children
When volunteers reach a home, they often find that children have been sleeping on the floor. Or in a pile of blankets in a closet. Or in a bed with two other family members. Many of these children have never known a good night’s sleep. Sleep in Heavenly Peace...
OSU-Cascades Sets Record Funding For Research
Research and other grant funding at Oregon State University – Cascades reached more than $5.7 million during the past fiscal year ending on June 30, a record for the Bend campus. “OSU-Cascades researchers and experts increasingly fulfill our commitment to Central Oregon, the state and nation, advancing regional economic...
NW Crossing Takes Shape With Office Project
Bend Oregon’s newest Class A office project, Shevlin Crossing, a joint venture between Brooks Resources Corporation and Taylor Development, is underway. In partnership with Compass Commercial it has secured its first tenant, RBC Wealth Management – U.S., one of the country’s leading financial services companies and part of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The first of two state-of-the-art office buildings in Shevlin Crossing, located in the award-winning neighborhood of NorthWest Crossing, is under construction and slated to be complete in spring of 2023.
New Restaurant Coming To Old Mill District
The Old Mill District released info on who is replacing Flatbread Pizzeria that permanently closed. John Gurnee, who most recently led the culinary team at Drake in downtown Bend and opened Washington Dining & Cocktails in NW Crossing, is set to unveil his own fine-dining concept, Lady Bird, later this fall in the Old Mill District.
