Commanders QB Carson Wentz Has 'Eagle Eyes' For Sunday Game vs. Philadelphia
The Washington Commanders couldn't grab a win against the Detroit Lions. But can they return home and beat the 2-0 Philadelphia Eagles?
Yardbarker
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Sixers' James Harden has fun with Eagles CB Darius Slay in home opener
With the Philadelphia 76ers still off for another week or so, now is the time for the players to get their final preparation for the upcoming season as well as get some relaxation in before the grind of an NBA season is here. Sixers star James Harden has been working...
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal
Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
Yardbarker
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
Yardbarker
What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves
Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
Yardbarker
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
Eagles star Darius Slay reveals that he gave James Harden the ball after his pick at the goal line in a bid to meet him after the game - as he admits he only realized his 'favorite player' was there after spotting him on jumbotron
Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay revealed he only gave James Harden the football after his third quarter interception at the goal line so that he could meet the NBA star after his team's 24-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Slay wheeled away in celebration after his...
Celtics HC Ime Udoka likely facing season-long suspension for consensual relationship with staff member
During his first year as head coach last season, Udoka helped lead Boston to the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games. The 45-year-old has been in a relationship with his fiancée, actress Nia Long, for over a decade and the couple has one son together.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad
Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
Yardbarker
Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback
The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
Yardbarker
Celtics Waive Veteran Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.
Carson Wentz Opens Up About Eagles: NFL World Reacts
This upcoming Sunday, Carson Wentz will get to face the Eagles. There'll be a lot to talk about heading into that game, that's for sure. Wentz and the Eagles have a ton of history together. For starters, the team selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
After 2 weeks it’s clear that the Eagles are in great hands
Many wanted to laugh off Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni after his first press conference due to how nervous the rookie head coach looked. It was a true “don’t judge a book by its cover” moment for Eagles fans and media members as no one knew just how good he would be.
Yardbarker
'100 yards waiting to happen': WR Michael Gallup's return could boost Cowboys' offense
“That’s 100 yards waiting to happen. And a touchdown,” Dallas' No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb told USA Today's Jori Epstein about Gallup, who hasn't played since last season because of an injury. “Gallup will get a full slate of reps this week,” said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy...
Yardbarker
What the Gonzaga Bulldogs starting 5 could look like
It’s time for the Gonzaga Bulldogs to head to the Kennel. Let’s look at who Coach Few will likely choose for his starting 5. 2022-23 will be Mark Few’s 24th season as the Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach. He has the necessary talent on the roster, including a dynamic starting five to go all the way.
