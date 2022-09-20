ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

KNWA Today: NWA Tech Summit Preview

By Perry Elyaderani
 2 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Organizers of the “Fast Forward” Northwest Arkansas Technology Summit say the event will bring a variety of high-profile speakers to Bentonville this October. Presenters include representatives from Walmart, Tyson, Salesforce, J.B. Hunt, and Tulsa Innovation Labs.

Additionally, Ashley Wardlow with the Greater Bentonville Chamber of Commerce says that certain groups of people, like students and educators, will get free access to to the summit.

“We’re really interested in eliminating financial barriers to entry,” says Wardlow.

Wardlow also highlighted the diversity of the presenters involved in the summit, saying over half of the speakers are women or members of the BIPOC community.

The technology summit will take place in downtown Bentonville on October 16th through the 18th. A full list of events and ticket information is available here on the summit’s website.

