Y&R Spoilers For September 21: Victor Pushes Diane’s ‘Buttons’Soap HubGenoa City, WI
Daniel may come between Lily and Billy on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend GetawayJoe MertensRhinelander, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
spectrumnews1.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group in response to proposed Menomonee Falls landfill expansion
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — As Waste Management (WM) looks to expand the Orchard Ridge landfill, residents who live nearby are hoping to form a Community Advisory Group to have some influence on the project’s future. Penelope Waggoner lives about a mile away from Orchard Ridge, which is the...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year
So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
wgtd.org
Changing Landscape: Fiber Installation Expected to Lead to Wider ISP Choices, Lower Rates
(WGTD)---In the City of Kenosha, Spectrum and AT&T will soon have some competition. Within three years, homes and businesses that are connected to the internet via those companies will have a wider choice of providers, thanks to a $100 million project to install underground fiber in front of each home and business in the city. Crews have already begun to bury fiber in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
thecitymenus.com
Southwire announces closure of Waukegan plant
As the company continues to align itself to best serve its markets and customers, Southwire announced that it will close operations at its Waukegan, Ill. manufacturing facility, effective December 16. The Waukegan Plant was acquired by Southwire in 2014 and has provided support for the company’s success in flexible cord,...
Union rep: CNH, UAW back at negotiating table amid four-month-long strike
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A union representative from UAW Local 807 told News 8 on Tuesday CNH and union leadership are back at the negotiating table this week. About 430 members of the United Auto Workers union at the CNH Industrial plant in Burlington on May 2 went on strike in search of a better deal with the agriculture and construction equipment company. Another 600 members at a CNH plant in Racine, Wisconsin are also on strike.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
Madam Chino, the West Allis store reducing waste while innovating fashion
Madam Chino is a West Allis store that is dedicated to reducing clothing waste and upcycling old clothes to create something new and keep garments out of landfills.
WISN
Barn catches fire near Racine County highway
RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A cream brick revival: How an easy-to-miss 122-year-old building became Racine’s newest short-term rental | Home & Garden
RACINE — On Sunday, Preservation Racine will host its 45th Annual Tour of Racine’s Historical Sites. The theme this year is “An Eclectic Collection,” and is set to feature a variety of former industrial or commercial properties that have since been repurposed for public benefit. Paul...
The Rittenhouse shootings started a gun debate in Kenosha that hasn’t ended
This story was published in partnership with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. It can be viewed here on THETRACE.ORG. Sign up for their newsletters here. It’s been more than two years since a police officer fired seven shots into the back of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, Jr., setting off days of protest […] The post The Rittenhouse shootings started a gun debate in Kenosha that hasn’t ended appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Froedtert COVID vaccine religious exemption changes prompt resignations
MILWAUKEE - Froedtert employees had until Wednesday, Sep. 21 to get their first coronavirus vaccine dose or be considered to have "voluntarily resigned." Vaccine requirements are common in hospital systems, and Wednesday, Froedtert employees resigned over them. This all centers around the idea of religious exemptions. Froedtert requires employees to...
Animal shelter staffing shortages: Wisconsin facilities at 'breaking point'
Many animal shelters around the country are in crisis. Some in our area are struggling to find more workers, and care for more pets in need.
2 hospitalized after FedEx truck, milk truck collide in Dodge County
RUBICON, Wis. — Two people were hurt in a crash involving a FedEx truck and a milk truck in eastern Dodge County Thursday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Highways P and N north of Rubicon. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 26-year-old Franklin...
ozaukeepress.com
Marina rate increase a bitter pill to swallow
Officials worry 5% hike will be too much for boaters but swayed by reality of increasing costs, needed projects. SINCE IT WAS built, the Port Washington marina has been filled with tenants, including a fleet of charter fishing boats, but some Harbor Commission members fear that with an impending 5% slip rental fee increase slated for next year that situation could change. Press file photo.
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks' attorney files motion to withdraw from case
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The attorney for Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks filed a motion Thursday to withdraw as Brooks' attorney. WISN 12 News has obtained a letter to victims' families from the Waukesha County District Attorney's office. It says Brooks will ask the court to allow him to represent himself in the trial scheduled for Oct. 3.
WISN
Kenosha County sheriff won't face criminal charges for authorizing bonuses for jail staff
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth will not face criminal charges after an investigation into bonuses he authorized for jail staff earlier this year. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office reviewed the case as a special prosecutor. Investigators said Kenosha County paid more than $21,000 in so-called...
wlip.com
Kenosha Common Council Restricts Entering or Standing in the Streets
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council passed a measure this week which forbids people from entering or staying in the street-especially to panhandle. While the ordinance does not specifically mention the practice, it does forbid approaching a vehicle in the street unless it’s parked by the curb or if a person is either entering or exiting a vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WISN
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
