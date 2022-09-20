(WGTD)---In the City of Kenosha, Spectrum and AT&T will soon have some competition. Within three years, homes and businesses that are connected to the internet via those companies will have a wider choice of providers, thanks to a $100 million project to install underground fiber in front of each home and business in the city. Crews have already begun to bury fiber in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

