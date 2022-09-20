ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year

So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wgtd.org

Changing Landscape: Fiber Installation Expected to Lead to Wider ISP Choices, Lower Rates

(WGTD)---In the City of Kenosha, Spectrum and AT&T will soon have some competition. Within three years, homes and businesses that are connected to the internet via those companies will have a wider choice of providers, thanks to a $100 million project to install underground fiber in front of each home and business in the city. Crews have already begun to bury fiber in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, WI
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Mount Pleasant, WI
Government
Racine, WI
Government
thecitymenus.com

Southwire announces closure of Waukegan plant

As the company continues to align itself to best serve its markets and customers, Southwire announced that it will close operations at its Waukegan, Ill. manufacturing facility, effective December 16. The Waukegan Plant was acquired by Southwire in 2014 and has provided support for the company’s success in flexible cord,...
WAUKEGAN, IL
WQAD

Union rep: CNH, UAW back at negotiating table amid four-month-long strike

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A union representative from UAW Local 807 told News 8 on Tuesday CNH and union leadership are back at the negotiating table this week. About 430 members of the United Auto Workers union at the CNH Industrial plant in Burlington on May 2 went on strike in search of a better deal with the agriculture and construction equipment company. Another 600 members at a CNH plant in Racine, Wisconsin are also on strike.
BURLINGTON, IA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Usage#Water Utility#Foxconn Mt Pleasant#Gateway
WISN

Barn catches fire near Racine County highway

RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

The Rittenhouse shootings started a gun debate in Kenosha that hasn’t ended

This story was published in partnership with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. It can be viewed here on THETRACE.ORG. Sign up for their newsletters here. It’s been more than two years since a police officer fired seven shots into the back of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, Jr., setting off days of protest […] The post The Rittenhouse shootings started a gun debate in Kenosha that hasn’t ended appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Froedtert COVID vaccine religious exemption changes prompt resignations

MILWAUKEE - Froedtert employees had until Wednesday, Sep. 21 to get their first coronavirus vaccine dose or be considered to have "voluntarily resigned." Vaccine requirements are common in hospital systems, and Wednesday, Froedtert employees resigned over them. This all centers around the idea of religious exemptions. Froedtert requires employees to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ozaukeepress.com

Marina rate increase a bitter pill to swallow

Officials worry 5% hike will be too much for boaters but swayed by reality of increasing costs, needed projects. SINCE IT WAS built, the Port Washington marina has been filled with tenants, including a fleet of charter fishing boats, but some Harbor Commission members fear that with an impending 5% slip rental fee increase slated for next year that situation could change. Press file photo.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Common Council Restricts Entering or Standing in the Streets

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council passed a measure this week which forbids people from entering or staying in the street-especially to panhandle. While the ordinance does not specifically mention the practice, it does forbid approaching a vehicle in the street unless it’s parked by the curb or if a person is either entering or exiting a vehicle.
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy