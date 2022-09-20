Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Paige's Future In Pro Wrestling
The AEW women's division received a huge shot in the arm Wednesday as Saraya, FKA Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens, New York. Saraya walked out to a thunderous ovation from fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, arriving on the scene after Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Interim Women's World Title against Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Match.
PWMania
Listen to Saraya’s (Paige) AEW Theme Song “Zombified” by Falling in Reverse
For those curious, the name of the theme song that Saraya (former WWE star Paige) is using in AEW is “Zombified,” performed by Falling In Reverse. Falling In Reverse is a band that includes her boyfriend Ronnie Radke, as well as Max Georgiev, Christian Thompson, and Tyler Burgess.
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Reacts To WWE NXT 'Trying To Steal My Gimmick'
Madusa (WWE's Alundra Blayze) recently did an interview with Scott Fishman for SEScoops. During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Cora Jade putting her "NXT" Tag Team Women's Title belt in the trash on the July 19 edition of "NXT 2.0." It was on December 18, 1995, on "WCW Nitro" when Madusa infamously dropped her WWE Women's Title in the garbage.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Gives Update On Sasha Banks Recent Car Break-In
The rumored returns of Sasha Banks and Naomi have remained a point of major interest for many fans since the pair's walkout last May. With the return of Banks' long-time friend and former tag team partner Bayley at WWE SummerSlam, the speculation has grown more intense as to when the duo might resurface. Still, Bayley remained tight-lipped about Sasha and Naomi's status with the company during a recent interview with In The Kliq.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
wrestlinginc.com
Drastic Character Change Hinted For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Last night's "WWE Raw" had its fair share of memorable matches, continued story progression, and cryptic messages, including hints of a major character change occurring soon. Last night, Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai got into a verbal exchange with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, in which Bayley bashed Bliss by calling her a shell of her former self.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/20): Anthony Ogogo, Dark Order, Marina Shafir, More Compete
AEW Dark (9/20) John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Zuka & Alexander Moss. The Trustbusters def. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, & GKM. Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews. Sonny Kiss def. Joe Ocasio. Matt Sydal def. JD Drake. You can find results from all AEW...
Podcast: Moxley vs. Danielson | AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 9/21/22 | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite Grand Slam!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress with HelixSleep.com/Fightful!
Alba Fyre Aims To Destroy Mandy Rose's Empire, Chase Teaches Carmelo Hayes A Lesson | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT fight size update for September 20. - Alba Fyre stated that she intends to burn NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose's empire down. - Andre Chase confronted Carmelo Hayes and stated he had a teachable moment when he lost the NXT North American Championship. Chase then shocked the world when he pinned Hayes in a tag team match.
Eddie Edwards Discusses His Latest Character Transformation: I'm Having A Blast As A Heel
Eddie Edwards is having a lot of fun with his run as a bad guy, and he's appreciative of the opportunity tha he'll have at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory. Over two years since the end of his previous reign, Edwards will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship at Bound For Glory. A lot of changed since he last held the gold; Edwards is now one of IMPACT's top heels as the leader of Honor No More.
A Loaded Show! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/22/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 22, 2022. - Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns - Winner Faces OGK at Bound For Glory. - Digital Media Title Ladder Match - Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar. - Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice w/ SWINGMAN.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Gives His Tag Team With Samoa Joe A Name
Vegito; Gogeta; Olicity; whatever the fans of "Castle" used to describe the relationship between Richard Castle and Katherine Beckett. There have been many great duos of the years who have combined their names to form one name that represents their partners. And now the time has come for another team to do the same, a team consisting of none other than AEW star Samoa Joe and fellow AEW star Wardlow.
Pac Cheats To Beat Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm Retains | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. - Pac and Orange Cassidy renewed their rivalry on Wednesday night, as "The Bastard" defended the AEW World Championship against "Freshlt Squeezed." Pac lived up to his name, as he blasted Cassidy with the ring bell hammer to tip the scales in his favor and clinch the win.
Molly Belle: Grand Slam: Fade to Black
Rarely in wrestling or in life does darkness rise to stand against darkness. Left unchallenged, an evil-minded phenomenon may freely infect whoever and whatever it intends. For the House of Black, the intentions have been clear. They are present in All Elite Wrestling to disturb the balance of normalcy. They seek to corrupt that which grows naturally within the walls of Tony Khan’s young alternative. And furthermore, they are succeeding.
Saraya is in AEW! Acclaimed capture the gold! Mox beats Bryan | Day After Dynamite 9/22/22
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with Alex Lajas (@queenoftheringg) today to talk about AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.
Maria Kanellis Comments On Billy Corgan Saying There 'Wasn't Enough TV Ready Talent' For NWA EmPowerrr 2
NWA EmPowerrr was a landmark event in 2021 as Mickie James, with help from Billy Corgan and under the NWA banner, put together an all-women's event that utilized talent from AEW, IMPACT, Lucha Libre AAA, and independent promotions. The event did not return in 2022 with NWA opting to run...
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
Maria Kanellis Still Considers Herself A Diva, Wants To See The Butterfly Belt Return
Maria Kanellis still considers herself a Diva, and she doesn't agree that this era of WWE history didn't have good workers. Kanellis has been a trailblazer for women's wrestling in recent years. She notably led the charge with rebuilding Ring of Honor's women's division in 2021. She has also launched Women's Wrestling Army, a new promotion, earlier this year. But she originally arrived in the industry through WWE's Divas Search, and she was later featured throughout WWE's Divas era.
