Sports

'It was easy to boo': Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he was disappointed with being jeered by Brentford fans during his return to his former club in his new side's 4-0 defeat

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he was disappointed with being booed by his former club Brentford earlier this season. Brentford signed Eriksen on a free transfer in January, with the club providing the Dane with his first chance of senior football since suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'

Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
UEFA
Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil condemns 'unacceptable' racist chants aimed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during LaLiga clash and insists the 'minority' of fans who directed abuse do not reflect 'the image of the club'

Atletico Madrid CEO Manuel Angel Gil has condemned the racist abuse shown towards Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr on Sunday night. Gil claims that the chants came from a 'minority' who 'embarrass' the club and that it's an unfair reflection on 'the behaviour and sentiment of the vast majority'. The home...
SOCCER
Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'

Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gareth Bale happy with LAFC 'plan' as he prepares for World Cup with Wales

Gareth Bale has revealed he's happy with the progress he's making with LAFC as he continues to build up fitness for Wales' World Cup campaign later this year. The 33-year-old made an eyebrow-raising move to the Black and Gold following a glittering spell in Spain with Real Madrid in order to stay sharp ahead of Qatar 2022.
#Barcelona
Walker Zimmerman insists USMNT looking to show quality despite lack of World Cup experience

The United States Men's National Team touched down in Germany this week as they gear up for a crucial pair of friendlies in their World Cup preparations. Gregg Berhalter's side face Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday before heading to Murcia, Spain, to play Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in the USMNT's final pair of fixtures before their World Cup return against Wales in November.
MLS
Sports
Chelsea target Jonathan Clauss has revealed why he snubbed summer transfer in favour of Marseille move as French right-back admits it 'ticked all the boxes'

Marseille defender Jonathan Clauss has admitted that he did not want to join Chelsea in the summer transfer window for the sake of moving to the Blues. Chelsea had a busy summer window, spending over £270million on new players such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Real Madrid’s David Alaba sustains injury on international duty with Austria

The ‘FIFA virus’ as it is known in Spain has come for both Real Madrid and Barcelona on the first full evening of international action. It denotes the tendency for players to get injured on or shortly after international breaks. Barcelona’s technical staff will have been disappointed to...
UEFA
Koeman Provides a Key Detail on Wijnaldum’s Decision to Snub Barcelona for PSG in 2021

The 2021 summer transfer window was filled with surprise moves after another, including former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s decision to snub Barcelona in favor of a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Even as there was much speculation that Wijnaldum would end up reuniting with former Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman at Barca, he decided to instead join PSG on a free transfer deal.
SOCCER
