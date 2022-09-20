Read full article on original website
Ronaldo’s son Ronald, 22, steals show with DJ set in front of 60,000 fans as Brazilian side Cruzeiro win promotion
BRAZIL legend Ronaldo joined 60,000 fans to watch his son perform a DJ set before his club won promotion to the nation's top tier. Ronald, 22, was tasked with warming up the crowd before Cruzeiro faced Vasco in a huge Brasileiro Serie B clash on Wednesday. He performed the set...
'It was easy to boo': Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he was disappointed with being jeered by Brentford fans during his return to his former club in his new side's 4-0 defeat
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he was disappointed with being booed by his former club Brentford earlier this season. Brentford signed Eriksen on a free transfer in January, with the club providing the Dane with his first chance of senior football since suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2021.
Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'
Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil condemns 'unacceptable' racist chants aimed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during LaLiga clash and insists the 'minority' of fans who directed abuse do not reflect 'the image of the club'
Atletico Madrid CEO Manuel Angel Gil has condemned the racist abuse shown towards Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr on Sunday night. Gil claims that the chants came from a 'minority' who 'embarrass' the club and that it's an unfair reflection on 'the behaviour and sentiment of the vast majority'. The home...
Ten Hag warned Man Utd new boys Malacia and Antony to go easy on each other after their fierce battles in Holland
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag told new boys Tyrell Malacia and Antony to "take it easy" on each other after their previous battles in Holland. Malacia joined United from Feyenoord early in the summer window - before Ten Hag reunited with Antony on deadline day. The pair played out...
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'
Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
Gareth Bale happy with LAFC 'plan' as he prepares for World Cup with Wales
Gareth Bale has revealed he's happy with the progress he's making with LAFC as he continues to build up fitness for Wales' World Cup campaign later this year. The 33-year-old made an eyebrow-raising move to the Black and Gold following a glittering spell in Spain with Real Madrid in order to stay sharp ahead of Qatar 2022.
Frenkie de Jong insists he never wanted to leave Barcelona during the summer
Frenkie de Jong has spoken about the summer transfer saga that saw Barcelona try to sell him to Manchester United or Chelsea.
Bruno Fernandes Explains Why Erik Ten Hag Is Better Than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer And Ralf Rangnick
Fernandes has praised Ten Hag for restoring some order at Manchester United.
Walker Zimmerman insists USMNT looking to show quality despite lack of World Cup experience
The United States Men's National Team touched down in Germany this week as they gear up for a crucial pair of friendlies in their World Cup preparations. Gregg Berhalter's side face Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday before heading to Murcia, Spain, to play Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in the USMNT's final pair of fixtures before their World Cup return against Wales in November.
Robert Lewandowski claims Barcelona transfer boosts his Ballon d'Or chances
Robert Lewandowski has admitted the path to winning the Ballon d'Or is 'shorter' at Barcelona than Bayern Munich.
Thiago fighting for World Cup spot following latest Spain snub
Liverpool midfielder Thiago is facing an uphill battle to make Spain's World Cup squad after being snubbed by Luis Enrique once again.
Tottenham add ex-Real Madrid scout to recruitment team
Tottenham have added former Real Madrid scout Jeff Vetere to their backroom team.
Liverpool coach impressed by 'first class' Arthur Melo
Arthur has impressed Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas during training as he works hard to get fit.
Frenkie De Jong Speaks Out On Manchester United Who Failed To Sign Him During The Summer
The Dutch Midfielder has opened up on his reasons for not leaving Barcelona for joining Manchester United in the latest transfer window.
Chelsea target Jonathan Clauss has revealed why he snubbed summer transfer in favour of Marseille move as French right-back admits it 'ticked all the boxes'
Marseille defender Jonathan Clauss has admitted that he did not want to join Chelsea in the summer transfer window for the sake of moving to the Blues. Chelsea had a busy summer window, spending over £270million on new players such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Juventus interested in unlikely Antonio Conte reunion
Juventus will make Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte their top managerial target should they decide to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri in the near future, 90min understands, but completing such a deal will prove tricky.
Real Madrid’s David Alaba sustains injury on international duty with Austria
The ‘FIFA virus’ as it is known in Spain has come for both Real Madrid and Barcelona on the first full evening of international action. It denotes the tendency for players to get injured on or shortly after international breaks. Barcelona’s technical staff will have been disappointed to...
Koeman Provides a Key Detail on Wijnaldum’s Decision to Snub Barcelona for PSG in 2021
The 2021 summer transfer window was filled with surprise moves after another, including former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s decision to snub Barcelona in favor of a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Even as there was much speculation that Wijnaldum would end up reuniting with former Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman at Barca, he decided to instead join PSG on a free transfer deal.
90min
