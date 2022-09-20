Read full article on original website
Emulating 3DS games with a Steam Deck proves that the Wii U was right
Through the magic of software emulation you can use a Steam Deck (opens in new tab) attached to a monitor to play Nintendo 3DS games, something I am now aware of thanks to tech video creator GameXData. In a tweet they posted, GameXData shows off a hilarious image combo using the Steam Deck's touch screen and Pokemon X/Y.
techeblog.com
Custom Cyberdeck Case Transforms the Steam Deck Into a Portable Briefcase-Inspired Game Console
At first glance, the ‘Cyberdeck’ looks like a small briefcase, but open it up, and you’ll see discover a cleverly designed Steam Deck case. Featuring a 3D-printed shell that snugly houses the Steam Deck itself, a charger, an external USB-C connector, microSD card holder, foldable keyboard, and a 12-inch Full HD IPS panel.
Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Beats Steam Deck In One Big Way
The Steam Deck is an exciting device for those who love handhelds, but the competition is quickly growing, and Logitech is the latest to release an alternative.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
A follow up to 2016's trippiest FPS just released on Steam, and it's a thousand times trippier
In 2016, a first-person shooter called Devil Daggers (opens in new tab) appeared on Steam. It could've been the subject of a middle schooler's creepypasta: a game so demonic that most people only survive for a few seconds, and no one's seen the end, if there even is one. After several hours of play, my Devil Daggers survival record is just 70 seconds. How do you take a concept like that to the next level?
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022 and 2023
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first- and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and, of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in September
Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major...
TechSpot
This card could let users stream PC games to the Nintendo Switch
Something to look forward to: Many users enjoy streaming PC games to mobile devices through apps like Steam Link, but there currently isn't an official method to bring similar functionality to the Nintendo Switch. One company hopes to sell an attachment for that purpose, and the project seems to be off to a good start.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
ComicBook
PlayStation VR2 Trailer Shows Off Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, and More
PlayStation has released a new promo trailer for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 that shows off the specifications of the device as well as footage from video games like Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village. It's basically just a bunch of footage from various titles confirmed for the PS VR2 that is broadly in line with the commercials PlayStation released leading up to the launch of the PlayStation 5.
IGN
Xbox September Update Overhauls Game Library, Adds Storage Options, and More
Microsoft has released its September update for the Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles, completely revamping the game library, adding customisable colour options to the Elite Series 2 controller, and more. The details were revealed on the Xbox Wire, with the updated game library being arguably the biggest change. The...
Ars Technica
Console hacker reveals PS4/PS5 exploit that is “essentially unpatchable”
Longtime console hacker CTurt has blasted what he calls an "essentially unpatchable" hole in the security of the PS4 and PS5, detailing a proof-of-concept method that should allow for the installation of arbitrary homebrew applications on the consoles. CTurt says he disclosed his exploit, dubbed Mast1c0re, to Sony via a...
GTA 6 Leak May Have Revealed A Major Change To The Inventory System
Players in the "Grand Theft Auto" universe can, among other things, acquire weapons that are then made accessible to them within their inventory, a game mechanic that is found in many (perhaps most) video games. That inventory system isn't going away with the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto VI" installment, but the leak involving video clips of developer game footage reveals that Rockstar has overhauled the feature.
Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel Has Racing Sims In Its Sight And A Price Tag To Match
Gaming is a broad category with a varied user base; part of it is about escapism and living out your fantasies, and sometimes it takes more than a game and a console to do that. That's where accessories come in, and racing wheels are a common way to take a gaming experience to the next level. Entry-level wheels are available for a few hundred dollars and simply clamp to a table. However, some people spend thousands of dollars on their racing rigs, aiming to make the tactile side of their driving experience as accurate as possible.
Xbox One discs finally playable offline after changes to unpopular Xbox Series X DRM
Microsoft confirmed that the changes rolled out in a recent update
makeuseof.com
How to Use Your PS4 or PS5 Controllers With Older PC Games
Over the last few years, there has been a shift in PC games towards native controller support for both Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation controllers. However, numerous older PC games, as well as a number of these newer titles, do not have support for either PlayStation 4 or 5 controllers. Fortunately, there is a tool that gamers can use to add this support themselves.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II PS5, PS4 Pro, And PS4 Gameplay Shows That Last-Gen Consoles Limit The Game.
The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comparison video has been released by SupRageGaming, showing how the game looks when played on three different PlayStation consoles—the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. The PlayStation 5 and PS4 Pro run at 4K resolution with 60 frames per second (fps), while the PS4 runs at 1080p resolution with 30 fps.
The Rise And Fall Of 3D TVs
For a brief moment in time, 3D TVs looked like they might be the future. Alas, the tech flopped. Learn all about the rise and fall of 3D TVs.
SlashGear
