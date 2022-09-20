Read full article on original website
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
A lightning strike from the Bank of England awaits. Having delayed its decision until after the period of national mourning for the death of the Queen, Threadneedle Street could this week launch the biggest rise in borrowing costs for at least 25 years. Announcing its plans a day before Kwasi...
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
The Fed will continue raising rates to at least 4% come 'hell or high water,' former Fed vice chair says
The Fed will raise rates to 4% come "hell or high water," according to former vice chair Richard Clarida. He told CNBC Friday that "failure is not an option" for Fed Chair Jerome Powell as he fights inflation. "So I think that they are data dependent, and the data says...
Wall Street ends lower as global central banks raise rates
Stocks fell again Thursday, deepening Wall Street's losses for the week, as central banks around the world hiked interest rates to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, its third straight drop. The benchmark index is down about 3% so far this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble After Hawkish Fed Rate Hike; 2-Year Yields Top 4.1%
Stocks finished sharply lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered its third consecutive jumbo-sized rate hike, while signaling that even tighter monetary policy will be needed over the coming months in order to tame the fastest inflation in more than four decades. The Fed lifted its Fed Funds rate by...
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%
The Fed continues to try and combat inflation by raising interest rates three quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to avoid a recession.Sept. 21, 2022.
Asian shares decline ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it works to squash the highest inflation in decades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.4% in morning trading to 27,308.66. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.4% to 6,712.40. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.9% to 2,346.62. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.4% to 18,524.48, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% to 3,115.08. Global tensions are adding to uncertainties. Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently blasted what he described as U.S. efforts to preserve its global domination and ordered officials to boost weapons production.
Bitcoin Falls to Lowest Level in 3 Months As Market Awaits Outcome of FOMC Meeting
On Monday (September 19), the Bitcoin ($BTC) price fell below the $18,400 level, which is the lowest it has been since June 19, as global markets nervously wait for the conclusion of this month’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). According to data by TradingView, on crypto...
Japan intervenes to stop yen slide, after BOJ holds rates super low
TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Thursday to buy yen for the first time since 1998, in an attempt to shore up the battered currency after the Bank of Japan stuck with ultra-low interest rates.
Yen Rallies After Japan Intervenes With First Support Since 1998
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The Japanese yen soared across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong. The dollar was last down 1.2%...
Full recap of the Fed’s rate hike and Powell’s comments on the outlook for future increases
The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday afternoon in its latest attempt to quash inflation. Chair Jerome Powell gave an update update on the central bank's economic outlook and forecast for future rate hikes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell...
Gold reverses losses on Fed Chair Powell's comments
Gold reversed losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell explained the central bank's reasoning for hiking interest rates on Wednesday. Spot gold initially fell after the Fed increased interest rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row. The central bank also indicated it will continue hiking above the current level.
Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike
Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
India cenbank likely sells dollars as rupee plumbs record low - traders
MUMBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee extended losses to hit a record low, three traders told Reuters.
10-Year Yields Highest Since 2011 Before Expected Fed Rate Hike
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest level since 2011 on Monday as investors adjusted for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hike rates higher and for longer than previously expected as inflation remains near multi-decade highs. Data last week showed higher-than-expected consumer...
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9% as of 3:37p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks and every sector in the benchmark index lost ground as traders wait to see how far the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday.
