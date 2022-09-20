ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
The Hill

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
960 The Ref

Wall Street ends lower as global central banks raise rates

Stocks fell again Thursday, deepening Wall Street's losses for the week, as central banks around the world hiked interest rates to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, its third straight drop. The benchmark index is down about 3% so far this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%...
The Associated Press

Asian shares decline ahead of Fed decision on interest rates

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it works to squash the highest inflation in decades. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.4% in morning trading to 27,308.66. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.4% to 6,712.40. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.9% to 2,346.62. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.4% to 18,524.48, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% to 3,115.08. Global tensions are adding to uncertainties. Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently blasted what he described as U.S. efforts to preserve its global domination and ordered officials to boost weapons production.
US News and World Report

Yen Rallies After Japan Intervenes With First Support Since 1998

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The Japanese yen soared across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong. The dollar was last down 1.2%...
CNBC

Gold reverses losses on Fed Chair Powell's comments

Gold reversed losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell explained the central bank's reasoning for hiking interest rates on Wednesday. Spot gold initially fell after the Fed increased interest rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row. The central bank also indicated it will continue hiking above the current level.
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
US News and World Report

10-Year Yields Highest Since 2011 Before Expected Fed Rate Hike

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest level since 2011 on Monday as investors adjusted for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hike rates higher and for longer than previously expected as inflation remains near multi-decade highs. Data last week showed higher-than-expected consumer...
960 The Ref

US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates

Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9% as of 3:37p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks and every sector in the benchmark index lost ground as traders wait to see how far the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday.
