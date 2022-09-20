Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Flyers Can Turn to Frost & Cates With Couturier Out Long-Term
The excitement of going into another season of Philadelphia Flyers hockey may have just come to a disappointing halt with the news of Sean Couturier’s back injury coming to surface once again. After a disheartening end to last season, this is not the news Flyers fans wanted to hear after an offseason of gathering hope and hard work. Thankfully with the help of some of the younger players on the Flyers roster, there is still a chance these young guns may help make an impact.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Week 4 high school football final scores
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
Doubting Evgeni Malkin is a Dangerous Game
Don't sleep on the Pittsburgh Penguins star, no matter what his age is.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Ryan Ellis dealt devastating blow as latest injury could be career ending
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis received a heartbreaking injury update ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season. Ellis, who missed all but four games for the Flyers last season, has been dealing with a torn psoas muscle injury, which has affected his day-to-day life, causing significant hip and core issues for the defenseman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Isabelle Sontheimer’s mutli-game outing leads Hershey girls soccer past Mifflin County
In a Mid-Penn keystone girls soccer tilt, Hershey dispatched Mifflin County 3-0 Thursday. Isabelle Sontheimer paced the Trojans with two goals. Teammate Eva Carlson chipped in one goal in the divisional win.
Interception by Cheltenham’s David Macon voted as high school play of the week in Pennsylvania for week 3
Congratulations to David Macon of Cheltenham for being voted as Pennsylvania high school play of the week!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chartiers Valley runners set sights on qualifying for PIAA meet
The Chartiers Valley boys and girls cross country teams are not shy about their goals this fall. “Our goal for the boys and girls team is to challenge for a state qualifying spot,” Chartiers Valley cross country coach Lori Poe said. “If we keep working hard and improving throughout the season, we should be in the position to fight for one of the team spots.”
Comments / 0