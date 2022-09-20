The excitement of going into another season of Philadelphia Flyers hockey may have just come to a disappointing halt with the news of Sean Couturier’s back injury coming to surface once again. After a disheartening end to last season, this is not the news Flyers fans wanted to hear after an offseason of gathering hope and hard work. Thankfully with the help of some of the younger players on the Flyers roster, there is still a chance these young guns may help make an impact.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO