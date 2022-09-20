ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Flyers Can Turn to Frost & Cates With Couturier Out Long-Term

The excitement of going into another season of Philadelphia Flyers hockey may have just come to a disappointing halt with the news of Sean Couturier’s back injury coming to surface once again. After a disheartening end to last season, this is not the news Flyers fans wanted to hear after an offseason of gathering hope and hard work. Thankfully with the help of some of the younger players on the Flyers roster, there is still a chance these young guns may help make an impact.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chartiers Valley runners set sights on qualifying for PIAA meet

The Chartiers Valley boys and girls cross country teams are not shy about their goals this fall. “Our goal for the boys and girls team is to challenge for a state qualifying spot,” Chartiers Valley cross country coach Lori Poe said. “If we keep working hard and improving throughout the season, we should be in the position to fight for one of the team spots.”
BRIDGEVILLE, PA

