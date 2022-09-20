ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Money

The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon

Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
State
Oregon State
Hawaii State
Hawaii Real Estate
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Texas roasted for paying more in taxes than California: ‘The Joke is On You’

Conventional wisdom in the US holds that while California is blessed with natural beauty and a plethora of cultural options, those seeking lower taxes should head for Texas.But over the last several weeks, a resurfaced 2018 graphic from the Institution on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) has shown a number of social media users and news consumers that unless you are a member of the exclusive top one percent of income earners, taxes in Texas are actually higher than they are in California.According to the ITEP graphic, total state and local taxes as a percentage of family income is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Housing Prices#Household Income#Business Industry#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#Pmt
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State

Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy