The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon
Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
These 10 States Have the Worst Rent Control Laws
These are expensive times due to continuing inflation, which has really had a steep impact on the cost of housing. According to a recent GOBankingRates survey, 73% of people rent versus own, and the...
25 Promising Housing Markets for Homebuyers
If you're in the market for a new hometown, but also want to ensure it's got a great vibe and lots of job opportunities, you're in luck. There are plenty of affordable cities if you just know where to...
Texas roasted for paying more in taxes than California: ‘The Joke is On You’
Conventional wisdom in the US holds that while California is blessed with natural beauty and a plethora of cultural options, those seeking lower taxes should head for Texas.But over the last several weeks, a resurfaced 2018 graphic from the Institution on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) has shown a number of social media users and news consumers that unless you are a member of the exclusive top one percent of income earners, taxes in Texas are actually higher than they are in California.According to the ITEP graphic, total state and local taxes as a percentage of family income is...
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest
Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
12 Cities With High Salaries and Low Costs of Living
The best cities to live in typically have two things in common: a low cost of living and high salaries. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to MoneyLearn: Everything's Bigger in Texas...
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too
With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S....
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State
Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
Most and Least Expensive States for Household Bills
Many factors go into the cost of living in various states, including housing prices, state taxes, insurance costs and even the price of fuel. Monthly household bills also play a large role in a...
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
Where Has Cost of Living Increased the Most Since 2020?
Nationwide, life has gotten more expensive. From the cost of groceries to getting your hair cut, people are feeling the pinch. According to one recent survey, 59% of Americans said they were worried...
Home Sales Are Declining, Market Remains Tough for Homebuyers
Home sales are going down, dampened by rising interest rates and buyer frustration, but the market is still tough for homebuyers. What’s really causing the downturn in home sales — and when should you jump into the housing market?. Home sales are down thanks to rising interest rates...
U.S. States With the Absolute Worst Drivers: 2022 Study
This study shows the U.S. States with the absolute drivers. So which states are they in. Let's find out. The post U.S. States With the Absolute Worst Drivers: 2022 Study appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
$2 Bills Are More Common Than You Probably Think
Considering how rare they seem, are $2 bills worth anything? After all, you see a “Tom” far less often than you see a Washington or a Jackson, so that rarity has to translate into high demand, right?. Article continues below advertisement. Well, the $2 bill might not be...
