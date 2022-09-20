ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Chinese automaker Xpeng challenges Tesla with the release of self-driving software

By A.L. Lee
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Electric carmaker Xpeng has announced the rollout of new auto-pilot navigation software in a challenge to American automaker Tesla and its current position as the world leader in electric vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaFlT_0i2qFPQc00
Photo by JustCARS/YouTube

The new piloting system called City NGP, or Navigation Guided Pilot, allows vehicles to operate with only minimal help from the driver, and the launch was seen as a bold statement by the Chinese start-up.

The new feature, designed specifically for urban settings , opens the door to a "full range of driving tasks" that will revolutionize driving in the city, the company said in a statement, according to CNBC .

City NGP gives a car the capability to change lanes on its own, navigate around obstacles, and keep safe distances from other cars on the road.

Xpeng engineers were motivated to build a navigation system for cities that would help drivers get around everyday scenarios such as pedestrians, traffic, potholes and accident scenes.

The feature is currently being tested in some of the company's P5 electric sedans that were rolled out last year near the company's headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The magic of the new navigation system is found in light detection technology and lasers that produce a 3D representation of the environment that the car uses to steer itself.

Xpeng first announced City NGP last year with the release of the Xpilot 3.5 navigation system, which gave drivers a little more freedom but still required their full attention to the wheel.

Xpeng's new self-driving feature would change that, and its release comes hot on the heels of Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta system, which has shown some technical glitches in recent testing among U.S. drivers.

Charles Zhang, the company's vice president, said the new City NGP software brings the driving experience "one step closer to full autonomy."

The race toward fully autonomous driving has become intensely competitive and is one of the most pivotal aspects pushing electric vehicle sales.

Xpeng is the same company that introduced an electric flying vehicle at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition two years ago.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show

PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ars Technica

Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs

Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Navigation System#Chinese#American#Justcars#Navigation Guided Pilot#Cnbc#Ngp
TheStreet

Ford Rolls Out New Commercial Vehicle to Challenge Tesla

It's no secret that Ford Motor Co. (F) has been busy developing its battery electric vehicle models to compete against the industry leader Tesla (TSLA) , as well as a whole lineup of competitors, including General Motors (GM) , Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, Rivian (RIVN) , and Nio (NIO) .
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s vehicle manufacturing cost in 2017 was $84k per car – it has since dropped to $36k

During Tesla head of investor relations Martin Viecha’s talk at the recently-held invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, the executive shared several important tidbits of information that are pertinent to the EV maker’s plans for the future. These include, among other things, a “third revolution” of sorts in automotive manufacturing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
insideevs.com

US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina

Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

California DMV Accuses Tesla of Misleading Marketing That Could Lead to a Name Change for This Tesla Feature

Touted by Elon Musk as “the acceleration of sustainable energy and autonomy,” Tesla Inc. produces a range of zero-emission electric vehicles that herald a gasoline-free future. However, the company is not without its troubles. Recent woes include accusations by the DMV that may force Tesla to change the name of one of its most popular features.
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Tesla is borrowing Autopilot team for Optimus humanoid robot project

Elon Musk said that Tesla is borrowing the Autopilot team for its Optimus humanoid robot project, which has a deadline at the end of the month. The CEO has said that the Tesla Bot project has become a priority. Tesla’s approach to selling Autopilot, and now its Full Self-Driving (FSD)...
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy

The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Announces Leadership Changes Amid Ongoing EV Pivot

The Blue Oval is currently reorganizing its operations to focus on electric vehicle production, a large and unprecedented maneuver that will see the automaker spend about $50 billion to scale up to at least two million EVs annually by 2026. As Ford Authority previously reported, the company is also interested in growing Ford Blue, its new designation for its traditional internal combustion lineup. This transitional period is also heavily dependent on software and services too, as both are expected to generate significant revenue streams in the coming years. Now, Ford has announced new leadership changes and additions designed to strengthen its hand when it comes to product development and supply chain management.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Sitting On EV Credit Goldmine Worth Billions

Elon Musk is sitting on a metaphorical goldmine, and this time he doesn't even have to lift a finger to gain access to even more billions to add to the $270.7 billion he already has. Tesla is exceptionally fortunate, as it makes a great deal of profit from selling electric car credits. These credits will become more valuable now that the state of California has passed the Clean Cars II Act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Tesla weighs bringing ‘Tesla Center’ strategy to China and closing retail stores

Tesla is reportedly considering bringing its “Tesla Center” strategy to China and closing some retail stores in high-rent locations. Last year, Electrek exclusively reported on Tesla implementing a new retail strategy in North America that involves moving away from showrooms in fancy malls and, instead, focusing on cheaper locations, remote management of the test drive fleet, and delivery and service centers.
RETAIL
CBS Detroit

'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
DETROIT, MI
US News and World Report

Ford Shuffles Management in a Push to Bolster Supply Chain, EV Units

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Thursday announced a management shuffle and the streamlining of its product development and supply chain units, days after flagging a likely inventory build up of up to 45,000 cars that may lack certain parts. The automaker said Chief Financial Officer John Lawler would take...
BUSINESS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
451K+
Followers
64K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy