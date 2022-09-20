Read full article on original website
NECN
Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth
A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
Suspect charged with murdering Providence man, 75
Robert Ayers, 44, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and burglary.
ABC6.com
Providence police see rise in fentanyl on city’s streets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It may look like candy, but just one pill of what’s being called ‘rainbow fentanyl‘, can be deadly. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration recently put out a warning about the emergence of this new colorful drug that’s being seen across the country.
ABC6.com
Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
NECN
2 People Shot, 3rd Injured in Incident at Park in Lawrence
A shooting left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said.. The Lawrence Fire Department confirmed there was an active scene at the Lawrence Flea Market for an incident that happened around 7:10 a.m. Video taken by NBC10 Boston showed several police vehicles near...
Turnto10.com
Death of U.S. Marine veteran ruled a homicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It was the murder nobody knew about except for the suspected killer. Providence police revealed the death of a retired United States Marine was a homicide on Wednesday. Providence Police Major David Lapatin said 75-year-old Robert Fountaine was killed inside his home on Ethan Street...
ABC6.com
Portsmouth man charged in recent property thefts
PORTSMOUTH, RI (WLNE) — A Portsmouth man is facing charges after several break-ins in the area. Matthew Schmidt, 34, has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny over $1500, fraudulent use of credit cards, tampering with vehicles and receiving stolen goods. According to police, they was recently several reports...
ABC6.com
3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
Police: Suspect left several restaurants without paying
Police have identified a person of interest and are trying to determine whether any other restaurants have experienced similar incidents.
No foul play suspected in deaths at former Woonsocket mayor’s home
Investigators confirmed the home belongs to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard, but only identified the decedents as an "elderly male and female."
Man charged with murdering woman in Charlestown
Rhode Island State Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman in Charlestown.
Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
Man arrested aboard Block Island ferry pleads guilty to weapons charge
One of seven people arrested during a tumultuous weekend on Block Island last month has pleaded guilty.
Man gets 2 years in prison for killing girlfriend’s dog
Devon Hernandez, 30, of Pawtucket pleaded guilty to a felony charge of animal cruelty.
Police: Providence DPW employee distributed drugs on the job
A Providence Department of Public Works employee was arrested last week after detectives learned he was distributing drugs while on the clock, according to authorities.
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping, Assaulting Girlfriend in Plainfield: Police
A Plainfield man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend in August, resulting in serious injuries, police said. Officials said 25-year-old Matteo Ortiz was arrested on a warrant Thursday while appearing in court. On Aug. 25, police received a report that a woman had been kidnapped...
ABC6.com
Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
NECN
Mass. Man's 2-Year-Old State Flag Redesign Appears on Pamphlets Given to Migrants
A pamphlet distributed to the migrants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent to Martha's Vineyard featured a Massachusetts man's artwork redesigning his state's flag instead of the official banner. The migrants were dropped off by plane on the Massachusetts island last week. DeSantis claimed credit for orchestrating the move. Even though...
Seekonk Wendy’s Kidnapper Gets Life in Prison
FALL RIVER — A 61-year-old habitual criminal from Boston was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for kidnapping and robbing a Seekonk Wendy’s employee, after a jury convicted him following a week-long trial. Todd Johnson, described by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as having a lengthy...
NECN
Investigation Underway After Puppy Is Shot to Death by Brockton Police Officer
An investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after one of the city’s police officers shot and killed a dog. The department said the officer was only trying to protect himself from injury, but the dog’s owner disagrees and is demanding answers. Angela Cordero said the officer was responding...
