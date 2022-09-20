Crumbl Cookies Headed to Denton

If you live in Denton or visit often, you’re in for a treat! Crumbl Cookies is planning to add two new locations to Denton, according to recent state project filings. Both will be owned by Crumbl franchisee, Natalie Montgomery .

The first location is planned for 1719 S. Loop 288, Ste. A104 in Denton, according to the Crumbl website . It will be located in the Denton Towne Crossing shopping center and could open later this year.

The project filing has the second Denton Crumbl planned for a 2,100-square-foot space at 2701 W. University Dr. The former pizza restaurant will undergo some renovations and could open to the public in late winter or early spring of 2023.

Each week, Crumbl offers a rotating selection of signature cookies. This week’s cookie flavors include the permanent flavor, Milk Chocolate Chip, plus Cake Batter, Strawberry Milk, Pink Cadillac Sugar, Peanut Butter Munch, and Dark Dream, which is a chocolate chip, chocolate cookie. Don’t forget to add cold milk to your order to wash it all down!

Cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley first opened Crumbl Cookies in Utah back in 2017. The franchise now has hundreds of stores across the country.

