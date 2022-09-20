Read full article on original website
Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after causing "catastrophic" damage, "historic" flooding in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the Dominican Republic early Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, whose governor called the damage "catastrophic." The hurricane center said Fiona reached the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma at 3:30 a.m. EDT, with sustained winds...
Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds
A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
Tropical Storm Earl on track to become hurricane in coming days
Forecasters expect that Tropical Storm Earl will strengthen and become a hurricane within the next few days, but at the moment it's not expected to make landfall anywhere on the U.S. East Coast.
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Sweeps Away Entire Bridge in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, and reports from the island have been brutal. Reports indicate that the entire island lost power in the wake of the hurricane. Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday....
Hurricane Fiona: What’s The FL Forecast After Puerto Rico Pummeled?
While Florida managed to dodge another hurricane this season, residents of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic aren’t so lucky. The Category 1 storm has 85 mph winds Monday, but is expected to be a major hurricane by Wednesday with winds over 111 mph, forecasters said. The latest update...
Why coastal communities should fear storm surge
The National Weather Service says almost half of all deaths from tropical cyclones come from storm surge. While many people focus on the wind speed of storms, the danger often comes from the water flowing in from the ocean.
Tropical Storm Fiona heads to the Caribbean. Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands under storm watch
Tropical Storm Fiona is now forecast to approach hurricane strength in the Caribbean early next week, after Hurricane Hunters found a stronger storm than expected.
Hurricane Fiona batters Turks and Caicos as Puerto Rico fights flooding
Hurricane Fiona has blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm after cutting a path of devastation through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico – where most people remained without electricity or running water. The storm’s eye passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory’s...
Drone footage shows Hurricane Fiona damage in Puerto Rico
After Hurricane Fiona touched down in Puerto Rico, the storm ripped through the island and slammed into the Dominican Republic, causing devastating flooding and leaving critical water and power infrastructure damage. CNN’s Leyla Santiago reports on the cleanup effort.
CBS News
Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda after pummeling Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands
Hurricane Fiona intensified into a powerful Category 4 early Wednesday as it headed in Bermuda's direction after lashing the Turks and Caicos Islands Tuesday. The storm was blamed for at least four direct deaths in its march through the Caribbean, where it unleashed torrential rain in Puerto Rico, leaving vast numbers of people without power or water and hundreds of thousands scraping mud out of their homes following what authorities described as "historic" flooding.
Hurricane warning issued for Puerto Rico ahead of Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona was beginning to whip the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday and may strike the latter as a hurricane Sunday, posing threats of flooding and mudslides forecasters say could be "life-threatening."
The power is out. Homes and roads are flooded. In Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona leaves a 'nightmare.'
At least 4 people have died and more than a million customers – about 80% of the island – are without power after Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico.
HuffPost
Fiona Barrels Toward Turks And Caicos Islands As Category 3 Hurricane
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona barreled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, prompting the government to impose a curfew. Forecasters said Fiona was expected to pass near Grand Turk, the British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday morning. “Storms...
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico; up to 2 feet of rain expected
Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday as it became the third hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
‘Hard Days Ahead’: Pregnant Woman Shares Terror as Hurricane Fiona Mudslides Ravaged Her Home
The first thing Kelene Jusino thought about as water creeped into her house on Sunday night was her unborn daughter.At seven-months pregnant, the 29-year-old, who lives with her husband in Salinas, on the southern coast of Puerto Rico, was used to preparing for hurricane season—especially since the island has still not fully recovered from devastating Hurricane Maria five years ago. But Jusino told The Daily Beast that she had finally gotten everything ready ahead of her November due date and was overwhelmed by the possibility of losing their home and belongings to Hurricane Fiona.“My husband and I were inside of...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
Ferocious Hurricane Fiona now a Category 4 storm
Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 130mph, as it moved away from the Turks and Caicos Islands toward Bermuda on Wednesday morning, per the National Hurricane Center. The big picture: The storm, which has been linked to at least two deaths in Puerto...
AP PHOTOS: Hurricane Fiona marches through the Caribbean
LOIZA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nelson Cirino was sleeping when the roof was blown off his home by Hurricane Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico. “I had to run downstairs,” he said. The storm has been blamed for directly causing at least four deaths in its march through the Caribbean, where winds and torrential rain in Puerto Rico left a majority of people on the U.S. territory without power or running water.
80% of Puerto Rico still without power as island reels in aftermath of Fiona
Hurricane Fiona strengthened into the first major hurricane of the season, dumping over 30 inches of rain across parts of Puerto Rico before pummeling the Turks and Caicos Tuesday. As the power situation in Puerto Rico remained dire due to the impacts from Hurricane Fiona, the storm turned its attention...
The Weather Channel
Aerial Images Of Hurricane Fiona's Wrath
Much of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona's devastating blow. A federal disaster was declared for the U.S. territory. Aerial images show the scale of the disaster in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Fiona brought devastation to parts of the Caribbean this week, and the...
