The first thing Kelene Jusino thought about as water creeped into her house on Sunday night was her unborn daughter.At seven-months pregnant, the 29-year-old, who lives with her husband in Salinas, on the southern coast of Puerto Rico, was used to preparing for hurricane season—especially since the island has still not fully recovered from devastating Hurricane Maria five years ago. But Jusino told The Daily Beast that she had finally gotten everything ready ahead of her November due date and was overwhelmed by the possibility of losing their home and belongings to Hurricane Fiona.“My husband and I were inside of...

