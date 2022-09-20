ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Independent

Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds

A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
CNN

Why coastal communities should fear storm surge

The National Weather Service says almost half of all deaths from tropical cyclones come from storm surge. While many people focus on the wind speed of storms, the danger often comes from the water flowing in from the ocean.
CNN

Drone footage shows Hurricane Fiona damage in Puerto Rico

After Hurricane Fiona touched down in Puerto Rico, the storm ripped through the island and slammed into the Dominican Republic, causing devastating flooding and leaving critical water and power infrastructure damage. CNN’s Leyla Santiago reports on the cleanup effort.
CBS News

Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda after pummeling Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands

Hurricane Fiona intensified into a powerful Category 4 early Wednesday as it headed in Bermuda's direction after lashing the Turks and Caicos Islands Tuesday. The storm was blamed for at least four direct deaths in its march through the Caribbean, where it unleashed torrential rain in Puerto Rico, leaving vast numbers of people without power or water and hundreds of thousands scraping mud out of their homes following what authorities described as "historic" flooding.
HuffPost

Fiona Barrels Toward Turks And Caicos Islands As Category 3 Hurricane

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona barreled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, prompting the government to impose a curfew. Forecasters said Fiona was expected to pass near Grand Turk, the British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday morning. “Storms...
TheDailyBeast

‘Hard Days Ahead’: Pregnant Woman Shares Terror as Hurricane Fiona Mudslides Ravaged Her Home

The first thing Kelene Jusino thought about as water creeped into her house on Sunday night was her unborn daughter.At seven-months pregnant, the 29-year-old, who lives with her husband in Salinas, on the southern coast of Puerto Rico, was used to preparing for hurricane season—especially since the island has still not fully recovered from devastating Hurricane Maria five years ago. But Jusino told The Daily Beast that she had finally gotten everything ready ahead of her November due date and was overwhelmed by the possibility of losing their home and belongings to Hurricane Fiona.“My husband and I were inside of...
Axios

Ferocious Hurricane Fiona now a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 130mph, as it moved away from the Turks and Caicos Islands toward Bermuda on Wednesday morning, per the National Hurricane Center. The big picture: The storm, which has been linked to at least two deaths in Puerto...
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Hurricane Fiona marches through the Caribbean

LOIZA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nelson Cirino was sleeping when the roof was blown off his home by Hurricane Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico. “I had to run downstairs,” he said. The storm has been blamed for directly causing at least four deaths in its march through the Caribbean, where winds and torrential rain in Puerto Rico left a majority of people on the U.S. territory without power or running water.
The Weather Channel

Aerial Images Of Hurricane Fiona's Wrath

Much of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona's devastating blow. A federal disaster was declared for the U.S. territory. Aerial images show the scale of the disaster in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Fiona brought devastation to parts of the Caribbean this week, and the...
