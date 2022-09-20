GEORGIA (WRBL) – Are you a fan of the Netflix series “Stranger Things”? You can now own an expensive piece of memorabilia central to the series. The house the Byers family used to call home in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is for sale and can be your real life new home in Georgia. The house is located at 149 Coastline Road in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO