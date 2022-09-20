ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Kelly leading Masters by 8-point margin in new Arizona survey

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters, by 8 points in his reelection bid, according to a new AARP poll. The poll found that 50 percent of respondents support Kelly compared to 42 percent who support Masters. The Libertarian nominee, Marc Victor, has 4 percent support, and 4 percent said they were undecided.
ARIZONA STATE
cenlanow.com

Retired Louisiana Juvenile judge to chair division of American Bar Association

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earnestine Gray, retired Louisiana juvenile court judge was recently named chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Judicial Division. The Division’s members include judges, lawyers, tribal members, court administrators, academics, and students interested in the courts and the justice system. Gray has announced...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
cenlanow.com

Man celebrating birthday killed outside Mississippi casino

D’LBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found dead outside a Mississippi Gulf Coast casino after celebrating his birthday. The Sun Herald reported 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot early Wednesday morning. Maintenance workers reported hearing a gunshot, and security called D’Iberville police.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
cenlanow.com

Louisiana State Police Lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest

LOUISIANA (KLFY) Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, a Louisiana State Police Lieutenant has been charged with hiring for sexual activity. According to LSP, Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#New Orleans#Puerto Ricans#New Orleanian
cenlanow.com

Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday. Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found. Six percent were undecided.
MICHIGAN STATE
cenlanow.com

Talks begin around goals for La. tax reform

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Discussions are already beginning on how Louisiana’s tax structure can be changed and how to avoid a future fiscal cliff. A recent study group was formed to look at ways to eliminate income tax. During the first meeting, lawmakers brought up other tax reforms like lowering the sales tax, raising property tax, or reducing the number of credits and exemptions.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

‘Stranger Things’ house for sale in Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Are you a fan of the Netflix series “Stranger Things”? You can now own an expensive piece of memorabilia central to the series. The house the Byers family used to call home in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is for sale and can be your real life new home in Georgia. The house is located at 149 Coastline Road in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
cenlanow.com

Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single gunshot wound. He had been celebrating his birthday.
D'IBERVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy