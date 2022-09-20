Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Louisiana’s number of West Nile NID cases increase, officials urge taking safety precautions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to one statistic, there are as many as 110 trillion mosquitoes in the world and they outnumber humans by nearly 16,000 to 1. At times, residents of Louisiana may feel that most of these mosquitos are right here in the Bayou State. It...
cenlanow.com
Kelly leading Masters by 8-point margin in new Arizona survey
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) leads his Republican challenger, Blake Masters, by 8 points in his reelection bid, according to a new AARP poll. The poll found that 50 percent of respondents support Kelly compared to 42 percent who support Masters. The Libertarian nominee, Marc Victor, has 4 percent support, and 4 percent said they were undecided.
cenlanow.com
Voter support slightly higher for Kemp in Georgia governor’s race: survey
More Georgia voters said they were likely to vote for Gov. Brian Kemp (R) than his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams less than two months out from Election Day, according to a new poll. About 49 percent of Georgians said they definitely or probably would vote for Kemp, compared to 45...
cenlanow.com
Retired Louisiana Juvenile judge to chair division of American Bar Association
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earnestine Gray, retired Louisiana juvenile court judge was recently named chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Judicial Division. The Division’s members include judges, lawyers, tribal members, court administrators, academics, and students interested in the courts and the justice system. Gray has announced...
RELATED PEOPLE
cenlanow.com
Man celebrating birthday killed outside Mississippi casino
D’LBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found dead outside a Mississippi Gulf Coast casino after celebrating his birthday. The Sun Herald reported 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot early Wednesday morning. Maintenance workers reported hearing a gunshot, and security called D’Iberville police.
cenlanow.com
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 691 new cases, 6 new deaths on September 21
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 691 new cases and 6 new deaths on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,451,304 and the total number of deaths to 17,993. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
cenlanow.com
Several Louisiana parishes hit with robo-calls about fake ‘active shooters’ at schools
(KLFY) — A number of robo-calls have gone out around Louisiana today, reporting fake ‘active shooter’ situations at a number of schools, though according to Louisiana State Police, no actual active shooter incidents have occurred. Louisiana State Police Troop I Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen said...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana State Police Lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
LOUISIANA (KLFY) Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, a Louisiana State Police Lieutenant has been charged with hiring for sexual activity. According to LSP, Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cenlanow.com
Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday. Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found. Six percent were undecided.
cenlanow.com
Talks begin around goals for La. tax reform
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Discussions are already beginning on how Louisiana’s tax structure can be changed and how to avoid a future fiscal cliff. A recent study group was formed to look at ways to eliminate income tax. During the first meeting, lawmakers brought up other tax reforms like lowering the sales tax, raising property tax, or reducing the number of credits and exemptions.
cenlanow.com
‘Stranger Things’ house for sale in Georgia
GEORGIA (WRBL) – Are you a fan of the Netflix series “Stranger Things”? You can now own an expensive piece of memorabilia central to the series. The house the Byers family used to call home in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is for sale and can be your real life new home in Georgia. The house is located at 149 Coastline Road in Fayetteville.
cenlanow.com
Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single gunshot wound. He had been celebrating his birthday.
Comments / 0