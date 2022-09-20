ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrc.com

Birmingham area businesswoman opens rolling cigar lounge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2017, Joy King didn’t see herself taking people for rides, the same way most people outside of Birmingham didn’t see it as having an impactful restaurant scene. “I had a transportation company approach me about doing something with their party bus,” says King....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
otmj.com

Good As Gold: Ashley Mac’s Wins Statewide Retailer of the Year Award

Ashley McMakin, founder and chief executive officer of Ashley Mac’s, has been named Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year in the Annual Sales $5 Million to $20 Million category, according to a press release from the Alabama Retail Association. The fast-casual café, catering and gourmet-to-go business with five...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Home Depot, Utz Brands to open warehouses in Birmingham; will bring up to 90 jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two companies are closer to opening distribution warehouses in Birmingham and creating dozens of new jobs. Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County for road improvements along the Acipco Industrial Drive corridor. Both Home Depot and Utz Brands have purchased property...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival will be held from Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24, 2022. Hours of operation for dine-in and take-out are 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and drive-thru hours are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pickup orders can...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Brian’s Flooring & Design announces opening of fourth showroom in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian’s Flooring & Design announces the opening of its fourth showroom located in the heart of historic downtown Trussville. “We are excited to be entering the Trussville market,” Owner, Brian McCarver, said. “After visiting and researching a few different cities within the Birmingham metro area, we quickly set […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
yieldpro.com

Marcus & Millichap completes $44 million multifamily sale in Birmingham

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of The Hills at Hoover, a 320-unit multifamily asset in the highly desirable Hoover submarket of Birmingham, Alabama. The property traded for $44 million or $137,500 per unit.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’

Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thisisalabama.org

The construction industry ‘sparked something in me I never knew I had’

Elizabeth Russ was working onsite during the building of Homewood’s Valley Hotel when she received a request that put her entire construction career into perspective. Russ, the assistant project manager for the firm Robins & Morton, was introduced to Brooklyn, a five-year-old Homewood resident who had become fascinated with the building’s daily progress. Brooklyn’s grandmother reached out to the Valley Hotel’s owner, Michael Mouron, and he invited Brooklyn to visit the site.
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Meet Mike Suco, Coca-Cola United CEO and Co-Founder of Fiesta Birmingham

Mike Suco knows about stamina. The CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (CCBCU) is an endurance-sport enthusiast—whose favorites are activities like long-distance running and triathlon. He has participated in about 10 or 11 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, as well as a couple of full Ironman races, considered to be some of the most challenging triathlons in the world.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
