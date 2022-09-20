Read full article on original website
Birmingham area businesswoman opens rolling cigar lounge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2017, Joy King didn’t see herself taking people for rides, the same way most people outside of Birmingham didn’t see it as having an impactful restaurant scene. “I had a transportation company approach me about doing something with their party bus,” says King....
Food distribution drive happening in Wylam on September 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will be hosting a food distribution drive in honor of Hunger Action Month on September 27 in Wylam. The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at Faith Chapel, located on 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham. Food will be provided by Winn-Dixie to the […]
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin on what public transit should be: ‘embrace’ it
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said this morning that the new Birmingham Xpress bus line, an express route between the CrossPlex and Woodlawn High School that started today, marks a transformative moment for public transit in the city. “Today marks a major step in public transportation for the City of Birmingham,”...
Birmingham VA to host large job fair to fill critical positions systemwide
Are you looking for a job or thinking about making a career change? The Birmingham VA Health Care System could be the answer. The health care system will host a job fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Birmingham VA East Clinic at 7901 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale.
Food Truck Thursday: Kuntri Kitchen
Rodgers specializes in all things barbecue; ribs, wings, pulled chicken and pork, sausage dogs, baked beans, potato salad, smoked corn, grilled cabbage.
otmj.com
Good As Gold: Ashley Mac’s Wins Statewide Retailer of the Year Award
Ashley McMakin, founder and chief executive officer of Ashley Mac’s, has been named Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year in the Annual Sales $5 Million to $20 Million category, according to a press release from the Alabama Retail Association. The fast-casual café, catering and gourmet-to-go business with five...
wbrc.com
Home Depot, Utz Brands to open warehouses in Birmingham; will bring up to 90 jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two companies are closer to opening distribution warehouses in Birmingham and creating dozens of new jobs. Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County for road improvements along the Acipco Industrial Drive corridor. Both Home Depot and Utz Brands have purchased property...
Bham Now
Little London Kitchen in West Homewood is closing its doors, citing understaffing
An English Pub that caught everyone’s attention with its double-decker food truck is closing its restaurant in West Homewood. Little London Kitchen cited understaffing as the reason for the closure. Here is the post announcing the restaurant’s status:. “Hello all. We appreciate all of the love and support...
wbrc.com
Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival will be held from Thursday, September 22 through Saturday, September 24, 2022. Hours of operation for dine-in and take-out are 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and drive-thru hours are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Pickup orders can...
Brian’s Flooring & Design announces opening of fourth showroom in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brian’s Flooring & Design announces the opening of its fourth showroom located in the heart of historic downtown Trussville. “We are excited to be entering the Trussville market,” Owner, Brian McCarver, said. “After visiting and researching a few different cities within the Birmingham metro area, we quickly set […]
Birmingham Water Works: What is it? Where did it come from? And who’s holding the reins?
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Billing issues, callouts from the mayor, and recent confusion over the board chair’s resignation have kept the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the news and in local conversation for the better part of a year.
Bham Now
The Modern House Coffee Shop to open in Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood on Sept. 23 [PHOTOS]
The Modern House Coffee Shop is returning to its roots in the Titusville neighborhood. The non-profit coffee house, which hires homeless people to provide them with job training and life skills, is opening Friday September 23rd at its new 422 Sixth Avenue South location. Bham Now first reported on the...
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap completes $44 million multifamily sale in Birmingham
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of The Hills at Hoover, a 320-unit multifamily asset in the highly desirable Hoover submarket of Birmingham, Alabama. The property traded for $44 million or $137,500 per unit.
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’
Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
Furnace Fest 2022: Lineup, tickets, parking, other info for Alabama music festival
Furnace Fest 2022? Fans of heavy rock, thrash, punk and metal will descend on a familiar site in Birmingham this weekend, primed for three days of hardcore entertainment. Here’s what you need to know if you go. WHEN. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25. WHERE. Sloss Furnaces, 20 32nd St. North, Birmingham....
thisisalabama.org
The construction industry ‘sparked something in me I never knew I had’
Elizabeth Russ was working onsite during the building of Homewood’s Valley Hotel when she received a request that put her entire construction career into perspective. Russ, the assistant project manager for the firm Robins & Morton, was introduced to Brooklyn, a five-year-old Homewood resident who had become fascinated with the building’s daily progress. Brooklyn’s grandmother reached out to the Valley Hotel’s owner, Michael Mouron, and he invited Brooklyn to visit the site.
Meet Mike Suco, Coca-Cola United CEO and Co-Founder of Fiesta Birmingham
Mike Suco knows about stamina. The CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola Bottling Company United (CCBCU) is an endurance-sport enthusiast—whose favorites are activities like long-distance running and triathlon. He has participated in about 10 or 11 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, as well as a couple of full Ironman races, considered to be some of the most challenging triathlons in the world.
AL.com
