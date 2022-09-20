Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury buildingBeth TorresQueens, NY
Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented RapperBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
These Are Some of the Most Popular Foods in New York StateAlisha StarrNew York City, NY
Related
Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
Golf Digest
The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive
On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season, which would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat. That made the eventual baseball that sailed over the fence extremely valuable, making left field the place to be in the Bronx, as that's where Judge has hit the bulk of his dingers this year.
Yankees fan emerges from Aaron Judge home run skirmish, still gets robbed
A young Yankees fan came away from a mad skirmish for Aaron Judge’s 60th home run ball but then he got robbed blind by the organization. Aaron Judge made history for what is likely only going to the first time this season with the New York Yankees. In the...
Yardbarker
Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
Yankees Rumors: Free agency plan if Aaron Judge departs is depressing
After the New York Yankees tried their “best and final offer” on Aaron Judge last offseason, the slugger responded to Brian Cashman’s overtures with the Walk Year of All Walk Years, threatening MLB’s all-time home run marks while also chasing the Triple Crown. Needless to say,...
Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer
This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
Baseball fans could miss Aaron Judge’s record-breaking home run thanks to MLB, Apple
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is chasing home run history this season, but MLB isn’t making it easy for fans to watch him do so. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is chasing home run history this season. He’s having one of the most historic seasons in MLB history as he strives to break Roger Maris’ AL regular-season record of 61.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Red Sox visit the Yankees to begin 4-game series
Boston Red Sox (72-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (90-58, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -170, Red Sox +144;...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East
Watch Aaron Judge continue his pursuit of the home run record book Thursday night when the Yankees host the Red Sox on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the first pitch at 7:15. The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.
MLB・
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination
The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Harrison Bader Is Trying To Bring Respect To A Number
For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader finally got the chance to suit up in a Major League uniform. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees, who sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery back to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange. Bader was out with plantar fasciitis. Last night,...
MLB
Here are the upcoming free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP Anthony Bass (club option), RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. Picking up Bass’ $3 million option seems like an easy call for the Blue...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Pirates pitcher defends walking Yankees' Aaron Judge in blowout
Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitcher Eric Stout became temporary public enemy No. 1 among fans of the New York Yankees and other excited onlookers when he walked Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge. The walk came on four pitches in the bottom of the eighth inning in Wednesday's game as Judge remained...
Aaron Judge just misses home run No. 61, Yankees clinch playoff spot with walk-off win
Aaron Judge just missed out on matching Roger Maris, but the Yankees still had plenty to celebrate Thursday as they clinched a playoff spot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albert Pujols home run tracker [UPDATED]
With his final season nearing its end, St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is close to reaching 700 career home runs. Albert Pujols had not been with the St. Louis Cardinals since the team won the World Series back in 2011. 10 years later, after his release from the Los Angeles Angels early in the 2021 season and short stint with the Dodgers, Pujols announced he would return to the Cardinals in 2022. However, this season would be his last.
NBC Sports
Stellar pitching leads Phillies to tense win over Braves in series opener
The Phillies picked up a crucial victory in their quest to break a 10-year postseason drought Thursday night and they also may have found a bullpen weapon for the final days of the regular season and beyond. Zach Eflin came out of the bullpen in the top of the seventh...
FanSided
286K+
Followers
539K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0