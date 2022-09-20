ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

Aaron Judge Is Married to His High-School Sweetheart: Meet Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is currently finishing off a historic baseball season for the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old slugger is chasing the American League single-season home-run record, set by Roger Maris (who was also a Yankee) way back in 1961. Judge hit his 60th home run on Sept. 20, and with 15 games left on the Yankees' schedule, it seems more than likely he'll set a new record (the record for all of baseball is 73, set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Judge also seems like a lock for American League MVP, and he's been doing his best to carry the Bronx Bombers to a major playoff run.
RELATIONSHIPS
Golf Digest

The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive

On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season, which would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat. That made the eventual baseball that sailed over the fence extremely valuable, making left field the place to be in the Bronx, as that's where Judge has hit the bulk of his dingers this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees fans returned ball from 60th home run to Aaron Judge

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and some fans did something cool with his home run ball. Judge led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run to...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made Broadcasting Trade Offer

This is a huge weekend for the Yankees, as Aaron Judge goes for the American League home run record at home against the Boston Red Sox. The only negative for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that three of the four games are not scheduled to be televised by YES, the team's official broadcasting network. Tonight's game is set for FOX, with Apple TV+ broadcasting Friday's contest and ESPN closing out the series on Sunday night.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Buck Showalter
FOX Sports

Red Sox visit the Yankees to begin 4-game series

Boston Red Sox (72-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (90-58, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -170, Red Sox +144;...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East

Watch Aaron Judge continue his pursuit of the home run record book Thursday night when the Yankees host the Red Sox on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the first pitch at 7:15. The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination

The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Nl
Yardbarker

Harrison Bader Is Trying To Bring Respect To A Number

For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader finally got the chance to suit up in a Major League uniform. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees, who sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery back to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange. Bader was out with plantar fasciitis. Last night,...
BRONX, NY
MLB

Here are the upcoming free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP Anthony Bass (club option), RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. Picking up Bass’ $3 million option seems like an easy call for the Blue...
NFL
Yardbarker

Pirates pitcher defends walking Yankees' Aaron Judge in blowout

Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitcher Eric Stout became temporary public enemy No. 1 among fans of the New York Yankees and other excited onlookers when he walked Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge. The walk came on four pitches in the bottom of the eighth inning in Wednesday's game as Judge remained...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

Albert Pujols home run tracker [UPDATED]

With his final season nearing its end, St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is close to reaching 700 career home runs. Albert Pujols had not been with the St. Louis Cardinals since the team won the World Series back in 2011. 10 years later, after his release from the Los Angeles Angels early in the 2021 season and short stint with the Dodgers, Pujols announced he would return to the Cardinals in 2022. However, this season would be his last.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

286K+
Followers
539K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy