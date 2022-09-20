Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham. Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots. Bother of...
4 Shot Near Police Headquarters on South Side
Four people were shot Thursday afternoon on a street in Douglas on the South Side. A person with a handgun approached the four people and began shooting at them about 3:15 p.m. as the group stood near the street in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Chicago police said.
Video shows explosion before Austin building collapse, injuring 8; cause still under investigation
Victims suffered burns and traumatic injuries, fire officials said.
8 Injured in Explosion, Building Collapse in Chicago's Austin Neighborhood
At least eight people were hospitalized following an explosion and building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Tuesday morning that led to a massive emergency response, street closures and numerous evacuations as officials searched for anyone possibly trapped in the debris. Fire officials said at least three people were believed to...
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
CBS News
Police issue alert of armed robberies, retail thefts on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of armed robberies and thefts on the city's Northwest Side. Each robbery occurred during the months of August and September. Police say in each incident, the suspect would enter the business, and display a weapon or imply that he was armed.
fox32chicago.com
Person found dead in garbage can on South Side
CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
Chicago police investigating 5 North Side armed robberies within 5 hours
Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on the North Side Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
Update On Condition Of Chicago Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan
Witnesses have come forward to describe the horrifying scene.
1 in custody after shots fired at Chicago police officers in Little Village
A suspect is in custody after Chicago police said he fired shots toward officers in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday night.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers steal car in Lincoln Park, embark on North Side robbery spree
An armed robbery crew stole a car in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening and then committed a series of hold-ups in Lakeview, Lincoln Square, and, possibly, West Ridge. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The incidents began around 9 p.m. when someone stole a silver 2013 Hyundai from the...
‘My Body's Never Been Shaken Like This Before': Witnesses Recall Moments Following South Austin Explosion, Building Collapse
Residents and witnesses are reeling from the moments immediately following an explosion and building collapse in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood Tuesday morning that left eight people injured. The collapse and explosion occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at 5601 W. West End Avenue, according to officials. For residents, what...
cwbchicago.com
#40: Teen with pending gun case shot acquaintance at South Side gas station, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a 17-year-old with a pending gun case in juvenile court got another gun and shot a man at a Chicago gas station. The victim allegedly told police he recognized the person who shot him because they participated in the same program to get their criminal records expunged. Dewayne...
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
Woman charged after 3-year-old nephew pushed into Lake Michigan: police
A woman has been charged on allegations she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan.
fox32chicago.com
Female shot in the neck in Beverly
CHICAGO - A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She...
NBC Chicago
