fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham. Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots. Bother of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

4 Shot Near Police Headquarters on South Side

Four people were shot Thursday afternoon on a street in Douglas on the South Side. A person with a handgun approached the four people and began shooting at them about 3:15 p.m. as the group stood near the street in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person found dead in garbage can on South Side

CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

‘My Body's Never Been Shaken Like This Before': Witnesses Recall Moments Following South Austin Explosion, Building Collapse

Residents and witnesses are reeling from the moments immediately following an explosion and building collapse in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood Tuesday morning that left eight people injured. The collapse and explosion occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at 5601 W. West End Avenue, according to officials. For residents, what...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Female shot in the neck in Beverly

CHICAGO - A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
