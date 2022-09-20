Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19 cases down in West Virginia; 43-year-old among latest deaths
CHARLSTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped below 1,900 in West Virginia over the weekend, according to the Monday morning pandemic update from the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,850 active cases on Monday, a drop of 433 since the Friday update...
Study finds record increase in money lost to online scams—here’s how West Virginia ranked
A record $6.9 billion was lost in 2021 nationwide, which according to Social Catfish, means the amount lost yearly to online scams since the start of the pandemic has doubled.
West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government
When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR said the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
wvpublic.org
Justice Concerned With Cold Weather Impact On COVID-19
Gov. Jim Justice is concerned with the impact cold weather will have on the state’s COVID-19 numbers. During a short press briefing Monday morning, Justice read out 12 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the state’s total to 7,379. At the end of the conference, Justice compared...
West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
West Virginia hunters’ last chance to buy deer stamps is this weekend
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resouces wants to remind hunters to buy deer stamps before archery season starts on Saturday.
woay.com
Lisa Strader named West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Visit Southern West Virginia’s Executive Director, Lisa Strader, earned the West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year at the 2022 Stars of Almost Heaven Awards. The West Virginia Department of Tourism presents The Stars of Almost Heaven to celebrate industry partners statewide for their achievements and contributions to the tourism industry.
woay.com
DHHR announces supplemental payment for low income energy assistance program recipients
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced individuals participating in the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will receive a supplemental payment this year. The payment ranges from $25 to $465 and is contingent on the amount LIEAP assistance has paid the utility provider or client for bulk fuel.
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey asks DEA for more information on emergence of Nitazenes
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has written a letter to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration requesting additional information on the synthetic opioid drug, Nitazenes. Nitazenes are benzimidazole opioids that are reportedly ten times stronger than fentanyl- which is 50 times stronger than heroin. As a result, the drug is becoming more prevalent in deadly overdoses.
woay.com
West Virginia Ambulance Business Owner Indicted for Tax Crimes
Washington, DC (WOAY) – A federal grand jury in Charleston issued an indictment charging a Pineville man with willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’ collection efforts. Christopher J. Smyth operates Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC.
West Virginia ranked last for ‘happiest state’ in 2022
Across the 50 states, West Virginia ranked 50th on WalletHub's "2022 Happiest States in America."
Metro News
Blair gains his own county’s support on property tax measure, and Justice hits the road to blast the plan
Debate over a property tax amendment on General Election ballots is hitting the road. Berkeley County Council members passed a resolution this week in favor of the amendment, going against the grain of other county organizations that have been coming out against it. Senate President Craig Blair, who is making a priority of property tax changes, spoke in front of the council in his home county to encourage the resolution.
woay.com
Manchin announces $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan for three West Virginia Rural Healthcare programs
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,145,796 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for three rural healthcare programs in West Virginia. The American Rescue Plan made the funding possible, strengthening healthcare services for West Virginians to support two rural healthcare providers.
Walmart jobs in West Virginia and Ohio: Company plans to hire 40K associates for the holidays
Walmart is planning to hire 40,000 U.S. associates this holiday season, the company announced on its official corporate blog Wednesday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia natural gas unitization lawsuit re-filed
CHARLESTON — Taking the advice offered by a federal judge, plaintiffs in a case to block West Virginia’s new natural gas unitization/forced pooling law re-filed the case against state regulators. Attorneys for Bethany residents Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin filed an amended complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District...
West Virginia reaches $147 million settlement with Walmart, CVS
Settlements have been reached with two big-name pharmacies in suits that claims they contributed to the oversupply of opioids in West Virginia.
West Virginia is most vape-obsessed state, study says
Residents of West Virginia are looking for vapes the most, according to a recent study using Google Trends data.
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday, and there are still positions to be filled.
