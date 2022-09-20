ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID-19 cases down in West Virginia; 43-year-old among latest deaths

CHARLSTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped below 1,900 in West Virginia over the weekend, according to the Monday morning pandemic update from the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,850 active cases on Monday, a drop of 433 since the Friday update...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government

When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
State
Wyoming State
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR said the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wvpublic.org

Justice Concerned With Cold Weather Impact On COVID-19

Gov. Jim Justice is concerned with the impact cold weather will have on the state’s COVID-19 numbers. During a short press briefing Monday morning, Justice read out 12 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the state’s total to 7,379. At the end of the conference, Justice compared...
ENVIRONMENT
WVNS

West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
woay.com

Lisa Strader named West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Visit Southern West Virginia’s Executive Director, Lisa Strader, earned the West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year at the 2022 Stars of Almost Heaven Awards. The West Virginia Department of Tourism presents The Stars of Almost Heaven to celebrate industry partners statewide for their achievements and contributions to the tourism industry.
TRAVEL
woay.com

Attorney General Morrisey asks DEA for more information on emergence of Nitazenes

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has written a letter to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration requesting additional information on the synthetic opioid drug, Nitazenes. Nitazenes are benzimidazole opioids that are reportedly ten times stronger than fentanyl- which is 50 times stronger than heroin. As a result, the drug is becoming more prevalent in deadly overdoses.
POLITICS
woay.com

West Virginia Ambulance Business Owner Indicted for Tax Crimes

Washington, DC (WOAY) – A federal grand jury in Charleston issued an indictment charging a Pineville man with willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’ collection efforts. Christopher J. Smyth operates Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Deaths#Linus Covid#General Health#Dhhr#West Virginians
Metro News

Blair gains his own county’s support on property tax measure, and Justice hits the road to blast the plan

Debate over a property tax amendment on General Election ballots is hitting the road. Berkeley County Council members passed a resolution this week in favor of the amendment, going against the grain of other county organizations that have been coming out against it. Senate President Craig Blair, who is making a priority of property tax changes, spoke in front of the council in his home county to encourage the resolution.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Manchin announces $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan for three West Virginia Rural Healthcare programs

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,145,796 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for three rural healthcare programs in West Virginia. The American Rescue Plan made the funding possible, strengthening healthcare services for West Virginians to support two rural healthcare providers.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia natural gas unitization lawsuit re-filed

CHARLESTON — Taking the advice offered by a federal judge, plaintiffs in a case to block West Virginia’s new natural gas unitization/forced pooling law re-filed the case against state regulators. Attorneys for Bethany residents Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin filed an amended complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy