When school feels 'like prison' test scores, college attendance drop
Students at high schools with prominent security measures have lower math scores, are less likely to attend college and are suspended more compared to students in schools with less surveillance, finds a new Johns Hopkins University study. The drop in average test scores and college enrollment persists even for students...
Heightened school security linked to lower test scores, college attendance
School shootings are common in the United States, and some officials have tried to improve student safety through increased surveillance. But these measures, like random metal detector searchers or clear book bag requirements, have negative effects on students’ education outcomes, according to new research. Black students in particular are...
studyfinds.org
Increasing school security leads to lower grades for kids: ‘Students feel less like students, more like suspects’
Students who feel like their school is a prison are more likely to have lower test scores and not attend college, suggests researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Their study found that an increased security presence contributes to students having a negative perception of their educational experience. Schools have beefed up...
