First look: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines
The Detroit Lions (1-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (1-1) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Lions vs. Vikings odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Lions fans destroyed Matt Patricia after Darius Slay’s awesome MNF performance
One of Matt Patricia’s worst moves as head coach of the Detroit Lions came when he shipped Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lions fans laid into Patricia during Slay’s great effort on “Monday Night Football.”
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Lions
The Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back in Week 3 after getting humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles on a national stage during Monday Night Football. With a clash against the Detroit Lions looming, the Vikings will be eager to show that last week was a fluke and that they are true contenders out of the NFC North. It’s time to dive into this matchup with some Minnesota Vikings Week 3 predictions for their matchup vs. the Lions.
Carson Wentz apparently wasn’t Washington Commanders first QB option in the offseason
When the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz back in March, it wasn’t met with rave reviews around the NFL.
NFL power rankings: Lions tied for first in NFC North (or last, depending on your view)
Same old Lions? That might depend on whether you’re a glass-half-full kind of person. The Detroit Lions are 1-1 through the first two weeks of the regular season, the same as every other team in the NFC North. That means they’re tied for first place in the division, a spot they have not...
Detroit Lions' Week 2 Rookie Report Card
All Lions grades the performance of Detroit Lions' rookies, after the team's victory in Week 2.
Lions DL Coach: Hutchinson Left Two or Three Sacks Out There
Detroit Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash believes Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, could have had an even better performance than he did. Against the Washington Commanders, Hutchinson recorded three sacks, but could have recorded even more, if he had played up to the high expectations of the coaching staff.
Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2
FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
NFL・
‘Put him in a car seat’: Darius Slay shutting down Justin Jefferson draws savage remark from Eagles teammate
The Philadelphia Eagles, buoyed by superstar performances from quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Darius Slay, dominated the Minnesota Vikings in a 24-7 game that felt more of a blowout than the scoreboard suggets. Hurts’ output, in particular, will turn some heads, as he joined some lofty company with the numbers he posted against the Vikings backline. But just as important to the Eagles’ cause was the shutdown efforts by Slay, who terrorized Vikings receivers all night long.
Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown takes a sly dig at Dyami Brown as he claims he 'didn't see him on the field much' during Detroit's win over Washington after the Commanders WR was drafted ahead of him
Detroit Lions breakout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has already been turning heads with his performances to start the season, but the second year player's latest comments off the field may turn even a few more of them. St. Brown has talked in the past about using the fact that...
Vikings Week 3 injury report: just Booth Jr. and Smith
The Minnesota Vikings have had some good luck with injuries over the first two weeks of the season. They were missing one player in each of their first two games: Lewis Cine against the Green Bay Packers and Andrew Booth Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. After having both...
Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst from 24-7 win over Vikings in Week 2
The Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFC East after defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurt was a true dual-threat, completing 26 of 31 attempts for 333 passing yards while adding 55 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Philadelphia’s...
WATCH: Nick Sirianni's post-game victory speech after Eagles 24-7 win over Vikings
The Eagles are off to Washington after a 24-7 victory over the Vikings on Monday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field. After the strong performance, head coach Nick Sirianni talked to his team about “playing together” and “winning together” as Philadelphia moved to 2-0 on the season.
Eagles Fly Past Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of six teams that have not been defeated this season as they fly past the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Philly’s stellar performance was everything you could ever ask for in a football game. Jalen Hurts and the offense dominated both on the ground and in the air. The defense kept Minnesota and Justin Jefferson to just 1 touchdown and a turnover machine. Any and all adjustments made after the Eagles close win in Detroit were executed perfectly. Lets dive in. Fly Eagles Fly.
