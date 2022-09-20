ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back in Week 3 after getting humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles on a national stage during Monday Night Football. With a clash against the Detroit Lions looming, the Vikings will be eager to show that last week was a fluke and that they are true contenders out of the NFC North. It’s time to dive into this matchup with some Minnesota Vikings Week 3 predictions for their matchup vs. the Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Yardbarker

Lions DL Coach: Hutchinson Left Two or Three Sacks Out There

Detroit Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash believes Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, could have had an even better performance than he did. Against the Washington Commanders, Hutchinson recorded three sacks, but could have recorded even more, if he had played up to the high expectations of the coaching staff.
DETROIT, MI
AthlonSports.com

Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2

FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Patricia
ClutchPoints

‘Put him in a car seat’: Darius Slay shutting down Justin Jefferson draws savage remark from Eagles teammate

The Philadelphia Eagles, buoyed by superstar performances from quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Darius Slay, dominated the Minnesota Vikings in a 24-7 game that felt more of a blowout than the scoreboard suggets. Hurts’ output, in particular, will turn some heads, as he joined some lofty company with the numbers he posted against the Vikings backline. But just as important to the Eagles’ cause was the shutdown efforts by Slay, who terrorized Vikings receivers all night long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown takes a sly dig at Dyami Brown as he claims he 'didn't see him on the field much' during Detroit's win over Washington after the Commanders WR was drafted ahead of him

Detroit Lions breakout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has already been turning heads with his performances to start the season, but the second year player's latest comments off the field may turn even a few more of them. St. Brown has talked in the past about using the fact that...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Eagles#Night Game#American Football#Patriots#Lincoln Financial Field#Espn Com
Yardbarker

Eagles Fly Past Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of six teams that have not been defeated this season as they fly past the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Philly’s stellar performance was everything you could ever ask for in a football game. Jalen Hurts and the offense dominated both on the ground and in the air. The defense kept Minnesota and Justin Jefferson to just 1 touchdown and a turnover machine. Any and all adjustments made after the Eagles close win in Detroit were executed perfectly. Lets dive in. Fly Eagles Fly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy