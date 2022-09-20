Ole Miss men’s basketball now has a TV network and tipoff time for its Dec. 3 road contest at Memphis, with the Rebels and Tigers tipping off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. This morning, Ole Miss also received its TV assignments and tip times for the entire 2022-23 SEC season. As of now, the Rebels will play on national television at least 22 times throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Times and TV assignments for the remaining non-conference games will be announced at a later date.

OXFORD, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO