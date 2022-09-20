ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Football to Retire Ben Williams’ No. 74

Ben Williams, the first African-American to play in a varsity football game for Ole Miss, will have his No. 74 jersey number retired later this season, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Thursday. Williams’ jersey retirement ceremony will take place at the 2022 Battle for the Golden...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Hotty Toddy, Gosh Almighty, What Sport School Are We?

What comes to mind when you think about Ole Miss sports? I think of the Grove and Saturdays in the Vaught, but I mostly think about weekends full of “Love is Gone” and Dollar Dog days at Swayze. When it comes down to it, I believe that, in...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Former Rebel Austin named to USA World Cup team

Coming off of a stellar rookie campaign with the Washington Mystics, Ole Miss women’s basketball alum Shakira Austin has been named as one of the 12 to earn a spot on the 2022 USA Women’s World Cup Team, the USA Women’s Basketball National Team Committee announced Monday night.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Northwest, Ole Miss golf fundraiser brings in $29,000

Photo: The first place team that included Art Lacy, Ethan Lacy, Chuck Melton, and Scott Sanko. (Courtesy photo) The 18th annual 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament, presented by BancorpSouth and Northcentral Electric Cooperative, raised just shy of $30,000 to benefit students at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi at the DeSoto Campus.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Game Time, Network Set at Memphis on Dec. 3

Ole Miss men’s basketball now has a TV network and tipoff time for its Dec. 3 road contest at Memphis, with the Rebels and Tigers tipping off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. This morning, Ole Miss also received its TV assignments and tip times for the entire 2022-23 SEC season. As of now, the Rebels will play on national television at least 22 times throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Times and TV assignments for the remaining non-conference games will be announced at a later date.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Receives SEC TV Networks, Tip Times

Ole Miss men’s basketball has received its television networks and tipoff times for the 2022-23 SEC slate, the conference announced on Wednesday morning. The Rebels will be on national television for the entirety of the 18-game conference schedule, with marquee television matchups at in-state rival Mississippi State on Jan. 7 (CBS), at home vs. Auburn on Jan. 10 (ESPN2/ESPNU), at Arkansas on Jan. 21 (ESPN2), at home vs. Kentucky on Jan. 31 (ESPN/ESPN2) and the home finale vs. Texas A&M on Feb. 28 (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU).
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Releases 2023 Football Schedule

The 2023 Ole Miss football schedule was unveiled Tuesday as the Southeastern Conference announced next year’s full league slate. The Rebels will open the season at home vs. Mercer (Sept. 2) before traveling to New Orleans to take on Tulane (Sept. 9). Ole Miss returns back home the following week and will host ACC foe Georgia Tech (Sept. 16) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ Finley on Facing Tulsa

Through the first three games of the 2022 football season, the Ole Miss defense has been dynamic. Rebels senior safety AJ Finley met with the media on Monday to discuss this weekend’s matchup against a Tulsa team that likes to throw the ball. “(Tulsa) is really good on the...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

New ‘Normal’ Leads to Record Enrollment, New Challenges at UM

The University of Mississippi welcomed a record-breaking freshman class for fall 2022, and this enrollment, combined with a new group of transfer students, is leading to adjustments for both the students and the faculty. With COVID-19 finally dying down, there has been a new sense of normalcy. This normalcy has...
OXFORD, MS
yalnews.com

Reed Is Scheduled To Speak At Ole Miss On Sept. 29

UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI – Celebrated author, columnist, academic, businesswoman and 1974 University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Dorothy Quaye Chapman Reed will present a talk entitled, “Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back.” The talk is scheduled on Sept. 29 at noon in UM’s Department of Archives & Special Collections (third floor, JD Williams).
WATER VALLEY, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM to Host Zach Hoefler Memorial 5K

The 2nd Annual Zach Hoefler Memorial 5k will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, at the University Circle to raise money for the Big Z Foundation. Tickets are $20, and all participants will receive a T-shirt on race day. Check-in is at 11a.m. followed by the race at noon. The race...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Prentiss County woman returns to pursuing dreams at NEMCC

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman is proof that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. JaLisa Estes is the new Information System Technology (IST) Instructor at North East Mississippi Community College. The 33-year-old dropped out of high school at the age of 17, got married, and raised her family. When she was 30, she decided to get her GED through a program at NEMCC.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Blues Fest Returns

The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place between October 6th-8th, 2022 just off Oxford’s famous square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Ave. , Oxford, MS. This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated Chicago guitarist John Primer, Grammy-nominated Hill Country bluesman, R.L. Boyce and Bill “Howlin Madd”...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

New recruits answer the call

Firefighter Class 198 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and seventeen (17) members have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Three of the new graduates come from DeSoto County fire departments....
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

‘James Meredith: Breaking the Barrier’ Adds Voice to History

The University of Mississippi, along with Yoknapatawpha Press, has released an anthology of essays chronicling James Meredith’s 1962 enrollment. “James Meredith: Breaking the Barrier” serves as the commemorative text for the 60th anniversary of the university’s integration. In the collection, 10 university students, journalists, historians and...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hosts education seminar in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Facts and Snacks Seminar ran from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday, September 19, and aimed to educate and inform potential and existing medical cannabis patients in Mississippi. Angie Calhoun is the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, an organization founded in 2021...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
OXFORD, MS

