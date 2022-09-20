Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Football to Retire Ben Williams’ No. 74
Ben Williams, the first African-American to play in a varsity football game for Ole Miss, will have his No. 74 jersey number retired later this season, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Thursday. Williams’ jersey retirement ceremony will take place at the 2022 Battle for the Golden...
hottytoddy.com
Hotty Toddy, Gosh Almighty, What Sport School Are We?
What comes to mind when you think about Ole Miss sports? I think of the Grove and Saturdays in the Vaught, but I mostly think about weekends full of “Love is Gone” and Dollar Dog days at Swayze. When it comes down to it, I believe that, in...
desotocountynews.com
Former Rebel Austin named to USA World Cup team
Coming off of a stellar rookie campaign with the Washington Mystics, Ole Miss women’s basketball alum Shakira Austin has been named as one of the 12 to earn a spot on the 2022 USA Women’s World Cup Team, the USA Women’s Basketball National Team Committee announced Monday night.
desotocountynews.com
Northwest, Ole Miss golf fundraiser brings in $29,000
Photo: The first place team that included Art Lacy, Ethan Lacy, Chuck Melton, and Scott Sanko. (Courtesy photo) The 18th annual 2+2 Scholarship Golf Tournament, presented by BancorpSouth and Northcentral Electric Cooperative, raised just shy of $30,000 to benefit students at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi at the DeSoto Campus.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Game Time, Network Set at Memphis on Dec. 3
Ole Miss men’s basketball now has a TV network and tipoff time for its Dec. 3 road contest at Memphis, with the Rebels and Tigers tipping off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. This morning, Ole Miss also received its TV assignments and tip times for the entire 2022-23 SEC season. As of now, the Rebels will play on national television at least 22 times throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Times and TV assignments for the remaining non-conference games will be announced at a later date.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Receives SEC TV Networks, Tip Times
Ole Miss men’s basketball has received its television networks and tipoff times for the 2022-23 SEC slate, the conference announced on Wednesday morning. The Rebels will be on national television for the entirety of the 18-game conference schedule, with marquee television matchups at in-state rival Mississippi State on Jan. 7 (CBS), at home vs. Auburn on Jan. 10 (ESPN2/ESPNU), at Arkansas on Jan. 21 (ESPN2), at home vs. Kentucky on Jan. 31 (ESPN/ESPN2) and the home finale vs. Texas A&M on Feb. 28 (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU).
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Releases 2023 Football Schedule
The 2023 Ole Miss football schedule was unveiled Tuesday as the Southeastern Conference announced next year’s full league slate. The Rebels will open the season at home vs. Mercer (Sept. 2) before traveling to New Orleans to take on Tulane (Sept. 9). Ole Miss returns back home the following week and will host ACC foe Georgia Tech (Sept. 16) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Finley on Facing Tulsa
Through the first three games of the 2022 football season, the Ole Miss defense has been dynamic. Rebels senior safety AJ Finley met with the media on Monday to discuss this weekend’s matchup against a Tulsa team that likes to throw the ball. “(Tulsa) is really good on the...
hottytoddy.com
New ‘Normal’ Leads to Record Enrollment, New Challenges at UM
The University of Mississippi welcomed a record-breaking freshman class for fall 2022, and this enrollment, combined with a new group of transfer students, is leading to adjustments for both the students and the faculty. With COVID-19 finally dying down, there has been a new sense of normalcy. This normalcy has...
yalnews.com
Reed Is Scheduled To Speak At Ole Miss On Sept. 29
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI – Celebrated author, columnist, academic, businesswoman and 1974 University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Dorothy Quaye Chapman Reed will present a talk entitled, “Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back.” The talk is scheduled on Sept. 29 at noon in UM’s Department of Archives & Special Collections (third floor, JD Williams).
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Tulsa
The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Here is how to watch and listen.
hottytoddy.com
UM to Host Zach Hoefler Memorial 5K
The 2nd Annual Zach Hoefler Memorial 5k will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, at the University Circle to raise money for the Big Z Foundation. Tickets are $20, and all participants will receive a T-shirt on race day. Check-in is at 11a.m. followed by the race at noon. The race...
wcbi.com
Prentiss County woman returns to pursuing dreams at NEMCC
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman is proof that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. JaLisa Estes is the new Information System Technology (IST) Instructor at North East Mississippi Community College. The 33-year-old dropped out of high school at the age of 17, got married, and raised her family. When she was 30, she decided to get her GED through a program at NEMCC.
South Reporter
Quentaisha Warren to wed Xavier Travis in November 20 ceremony in Memphis, Tenn.
Gwendolyn Warren and the late Scottie Warren, of Mt. Pleasant, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Quentaisha Warren, to Xavier Travis, son of Linda Jackson and Leroy Levy of Canton, Miss. Quentaisha and Xavier both are graduates from the University of Mississippi where they...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Blues Fest Returns
The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place between October 6th-8th, 2022 just off Oxford’s famous square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Ave. , Oxford, MS. This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated Chicago guitarist John Primer, Grammy-nominated Hill Country bluesman, R.L. Boyce and Bill “Howlin Madd”...
desotocountynews.com
New recruits answer the call
Firefighter Class 198 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and seventeen (17) members have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Three of the new graduates come from DeSoto County fire departments....
wtva.com
Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
hottytoddy.com
‘James Meredith: Breaking the Barrier’ Adds Voice to History
The University of Mississippi, along with Yoknapatawpha Press, has released an anthology of essays chronicling James Meredith’s 1962 enrollment. “James Meredith: Breaking the Barrier” serves as the commemorative text for the 60th anniversary of the university’s integration. In the collection, 10 university students, journalists, historians and...
wtva.com
Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hosts education seminar in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Facts and Snacks Seminar ran from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday, September 19, and aimed to educate and inform potential and existing medical cannabis patients in Mississippi. Angie Calhoun is the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, an organization founded in 2021...
Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
