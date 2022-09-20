City of Wichita Falls awarded for winter storm response

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality awarded the City of Wichita Falls Public Water System with its prestigious Water Partners: Water Systems Helping Water Systems Award.

This award recognizes Public Water Systems that help other water systems in one of 4 different categories; Mentoring, Emergency Response, Operations/Training, and Consolidations/Mergers.

This year’s award was in the category of Emergency Response, for the Wichita Falls Public Water System’s work during Winter Storm Uri .

The City of Wichita Falls has a long history of assisting other regional Public Water Systems with issues ranging from critical water main parts and repairs to emergency wastewater collections and treatment response.

While the City of Wichita Falls Public Water System was one of only a few large water systems that did not fail during winter storm Uri, many water systems across the State had to issue Boil Water Notices due to a failure of system pressure.

The Wichita Falls Water Purification Division coordinated with the TCEQ and Texas Water/Wastewater Agency

Response Network (TxWARN) to let them know that our staff and facilities were immediately available to assist numerous regional water systems in rescinding their Boil Water Notices.

It was the efforts of the City’s staff and facilities that helped several regional Water Systems get back to normal operation for their citizens.

The City of Wichita Falls Utilities Divisions continue to demonstrate their level of excellence and are committed to not only protecting the health and wellbeing of the citizens of Wichita Falls and the environment, but in also helping our fellow water and wastewater systems during times of emergency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.