ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

City of Wichita Falls awarded for winter storm response

By Chris Horgen, City of Wichita Falls, Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rjFK_0i2qBVa800

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality awarded the City of Wichita Falls Public Water System with its prestigious Water Partners: Water Systems Helping Water Systems Award.

This award recognizes Public Water Systems that help other water systems in one of 4 different categories; Mentoring, Emergency Response, Operations/Training, and Consolidations/Mergers.

This year’s award was in the category of Emergency Response, for the Wichita Falls Public Water System’s work during Winter Storm Uri .

The City of Wichita Falls has a long history of assisting other regional Public Water Systems with issues ranging from critical water main parts and repairs to emergency wastewater collections and treatment response.

13-year-old among 3 weekend fentanyl deaths, WFPD says

While the City of Wichita Falls Public Water System was one of only a few large water systems that did not fail during winter storm Uri, many water systems across the State had to issue Boil Water Notices due to a failure of system pressure.

The Wichita Falls Water Purification Division coordinated with the TCEQ and Texas Water/Wastewater Agency
Response Network (TxWARN) to let them know that our staff and facilities were immediately available to assist numerous regional water systems in rescinding their Boil Water Notices.

It was the efforts of the City’s staff and facilities that helped several regional Water Systems get back to normal operation for their citizens.

The City of Wichita Falls Utilities Divisions continue to demonstrate their level of excellence and are committed to not only protecting the health and wellbeing of the citizens of Wichita Falls and the environment, but in also helping our fellow water and wastewater systems during times of emergency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

A cold front will cool temps down some on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 60 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD brings awareness to fentanyl dangers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are taking steps to bring awareness of the danger of fentanyl to their students, staff and community. The district has partnered with the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Safe School program in an effort to educate students about the deadly consequences associated with fentanyl. Several educational presentations on the drug will be provided in all WFISD secondary schools over the next few weeks.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Scumbag Steals from Wichita Falls Scout Troop

What a week for crime in Wichita Falls, this is getting disgusting. Earlier this week, we reported the Wichita Falls Crime of the Week from Crimestoppers about a local church getting broken into and thousands of dollars worth of damage were done. I was thinking, wow that's pretty low for Wichita Falls. Well guess what, we can go lower. A local Wichita Falls scout troop had their camping supplies stolen from them.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: City employees work to fix water main break

UPDATE: According to Lawton City officials, repairs are now complete on the 14″ water main which broke on the east side of City Hall Wednesday evening. City employees are currently working to reopen 8th St., which was closed during the repairs. Officials are currently working to calculate the total...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
newschannel6now.com

A cold front will arrive Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Triple-digit days are ahead of us

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 100 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 72. Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Purification#Water Treatment#Emergency Response#City Of Wichita Falls#Public Water Systems#Wfpd#State#Tceq
Texoma's Homepage

Health District to host free child safety seat check Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Transportation and the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District will have safety seat checkups Saturday. According to a press release, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, TxDOT and the Health District will host “Save Me with a Seat” campaign to coincide with National Child Passenger Safety […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Culture Show kicks off Caribfest 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Caribbean culture will be highlighted over the coming days on the campus of MSU Texas, starting with Thursday night’s Culture Show, courtesy of the Caribbean Student Organization. As part of the celebration, the CSO hosted the show at Akin Auditorium. Brian Blair, president of the CSO, said he and the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls City Council approves apartment project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - New developments are set to begin on the east side of Wichita Falls after the city council approved a project to turn seven acres of land into an apartment complex, amongst other things. While some community members are excited for what this can do, others...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
kswo.com

Police investigating drivers death after truck leaves road, travels several hundred yards

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department was on scene for several hours on Wednesday after a truck was found in a wooded area. According to officers on scene, the truck left 82nd Street near Bishop Road for an unknown reason and traveled several hundred yards before crashing in a wooded area. The driver was transported to the hospital where he later died.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Boy Scout Troop gets burglarized

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls Boy Scout Troop is asking for donations through a GoFundMe account after their building was broken into and more than a thousand dollars worth of equipment was stolen. Robert Richardson, troop leader at the Boy Scout Hut, said when he arrived on...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Fentanyl seized in Wichita Falls traffic stops

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic stops in Wichita Falls on Monday evening, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20, 2022, lead to drug seizures, including suspected fentanyl pills. A stop Monday at Galveston and Scott resulted in two arrests. A Wichita County deputy said the occupants, Robert James and Jennifer Saffel, were charged with possession of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy