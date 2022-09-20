ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

dayton247now.com

Traffic Alert: Semi accident on I-75 SB at U.S. Route 35

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a semi-truck has tipped over on its side at the ramp to U.S. Route 35 from I-75 South. Regional Dispatch says crews are headed to the scene. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police reopen ramp after earlier overturned semi-truck

CINCINNATI — 2:03 p.m. The ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 is reopened after a semi-truck overturned earlier Thursday. Police have closed the ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 after a semi-truck flipped onto it's side, Thursday morning. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park

TERRACE PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
TERRACE PARK, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reported structure fire on Third Street in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Third Street in Trenton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
TRENTON, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 near Loveland

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and delaying traffic along eastbound I-275 at Loveland Madeira Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate near Loveland and Indian Hill, Wednesday evening. Click the video...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Production Drive in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Production Drive in Burlington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Three lanes blocked on I-75 in Sharonville due to a crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A crash has blocked the three left lanes on I-75 southbound in Sharonville, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 5:11 a.m near the I-275 interchange.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

KYTC to close interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs

ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the closure of two interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs on Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The westbound Interstate 275 entrance and exit ramps from Mineola Pike and...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

