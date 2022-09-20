Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Traffic Alert: Semi accident on I-75 SB at U.S. Route 35
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a semi-truck has tipped over on its side at the ramp to U.S. Route 35 from I-75 South. Regional Dispatch says crews are headed to the scene. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
WLWT 5
Police reopen ramp after earlier overturned semi-truck
CINCINNATI — 2:03 p.m. The ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 is reopened after a semi-truck overturned earlier Thursday. Police have closed the ramp from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-75 after a semi-truck flipped onto it's side, Thursday morning. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Construction could impact commute Beavercreek drivers
BEAVERCREEK — Starting today, drivers in Beavercreek can expect to see construction that could impact their commute. >>WWII Veteran Jim ‘Pee Wee’ Martin to be laid to rest today. Beaver Valley Road will be closed between Old Troon Drive and Quail Run Drive from 7:30 a.m. to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Highland Avenue in Columbia Township
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police responding to a crash involving a Metro bus on Highland Avenue in Columbia Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury on Wooster Pike in Terrace Park. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Beechmont Bridge Connector open after years of planning, construction
Great Parks of Hamilton County has completed a new trail section which adds to existing trails and creates a dedicated pedestrian path stretching from downtown Cincinnati to Springfield.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Third Street in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Third Street in Trenton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 near Loveland
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and delaying traffic along eastbound I-275 at Loveland Madeira Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate near Loveland and Indian Hill, Wednesday evening. Click the video...
UPDATE: No injuries reported in Greene County school bus crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol reports
SILVER CREEK TWP., Greene County — UPDATE: A Greeneview Local School District bus was involved in a vehicle crash with a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. >> No charges to be filed in Clearcreek Twp. shooting that left police officer...
WLWT 5
Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Semi-truck overturns, spills 80,000 pounds of animal feed on highway in Pendleton County
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A major spill is causing delays on highway US-27 in Pendleton County. According to officials, on Wednesday afternoon a semitrailer turned over after the driver swerved to avoid another vehicle on US-27 at Country Club Drive. The sharp turn caused the semitrailer to turn over,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Police close a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police have closed a portion of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Mount Airy, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Northbound Colerain Avenue is closed between Jessup and Blue Rock roads due to a crash involving an...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Paper Boulevard in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crew responding to a reported structure fire on Paper Boulevard in Walton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Overnight fire breaks out at Northern Kentucky trash collecting company
BURLINGTON, Ky. — A fire has broken out overnight at a Northern Kentucky trash collecting company. Best Way Disposal in Burlington has smoke rising from out of the roof. If you're in the area and see flames or smoke, that's where it's from. Best Way is a transfer building...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Production Drive in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Production Drive in Burlington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Three lanes blocked on I-75 in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A crash has blocked the three left lanes on I-75 southbound in Sharonville, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 5:11 a.m near the I-275 interchange.
WLWT 5
KYTC to close interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs
ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the closure of two interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs on Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The westbound Interstate 275 entrance and exit ramps from Mineola Pike and...
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Champaign County Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. crews were called to State Route 55 west of Mad River to reports of a rollover crash with an unresponsive driver, according to initial reports. Crews on the...
Comments / 0