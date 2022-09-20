ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adamsville, AL

Two-vehicle crash claims two lives in Warrior

From The Tribune staff reports WARRIOR — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of two people in Warrior on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 5:47 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, was the driver and lone occupant of a red Dodge Magnum involved in a collision with […]
61-year-old Graysville woman killed in SUV accident

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in an accident Monday September 19, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Cynthia Martin Schmidt was traveling south on Glasgow Hollow Road, when she collided with another driver in the intersection of US Highway 78. It...
3-year-old attacked by dog

2 people killed in wreck in Jefferson Co. Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.
Southeast Alabama man, 23, killed in single-vehicle wreck in Walker County, authorities say

A 23-year-old southeast Alabama man died Tuesday after the truck he was driving struck a tree in Walker County, authorities said. Tyce H. Brockett, 23, of Ozark, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck around 2:10 Tuesday on Alabama Highway 69 near the 214-mile marker, about five miles north of Jasper, said Cpl. Reginal King with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Shots fired during road rage incident on U.S. 280

Police are investigating after shots were fired during a road rage incident in Hoover. According to Capt. Keith Czeskleba, two men got into a road rage situation about 10 a.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of U.S. 280. Both men pulled off into a parking lot where one of them...
Calera PD: Woman found shot to death during welfare check, suspect in custody

CALERA, Ala. — Police have taken a suspect into custody after a fatal shooting in Calera, Alabama Tuesday night. The Calera Police Department said Wednesday that a suspect in the shooting death of Lashondra Monique Wilder was apprehended in Jefferson County. The suspect, police said, is a family member of Wilder.
Jefferson County's slow response to business burglary allows thieves to double dip

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway spoke to WVTM 13 on Thursday after the owner of Forestdale Discount Tire and Wheel voiced frustration and concerns about how long it took deputies to respond to a burglary at the business this week. Pettway said there was at least one major issue that caused the "delayed" response. Watch the video above to learn more.
Suspect arrested following fatal Calera shooting

According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
Juvenile suspected in murder of Calera mother

CALERA – A Shelby County mom was found shot to death in her Calera home, marking the first homicide of the year for the city. On Tuesday night, Sept. 20, the Calera Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check in the Kinsale Subdivision. The body of...
