Adolescents with severe obesity lost weight, kept it off, and erased comorbidities after bariatric surgery

SÃO CARLOS, Brazil — Taking iron supplements not only benefits people with anemia, but it may also prevent a life-threatening loss of muscle mass among older people. A team from the Federal University of São Carlos in Brazil and University College London reports that suffering anemia and weak muscles at the same time can significantly increase the risk of death among older adults. The study shows this combination increases an older man’s risk of dying by 64 percent and by an astounding 117 percent among older women.
