MedicalXpress

Tumors form temporary structures to avoid immunotherapy treatments

Scientists have shown how tumor cells evade immunotherapy by generating unique, temporary cell-in-cell structures, where the inner cells remain in tact and can return to single tumor cells. These findings, published today in eLife, provide a novel theory as to how tumor cells avoid destruction by the immune system. They...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify potential gene marker for treating pancreatic cancer

Researchers at Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center have identified a gene marker that may lead to a more effective, precision treatment for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The researcher's findings are published in Nature Cancer. "Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is one of the most lethal cancers," says the paper's senior author Zhenkun...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Enzyme inhibitor slows tumor growth

Together with researchers from University Hospital Mainz, the University of Regensburg and the IRCM in Montreal (Canada), a research team from Friedrich Schiller University Jena has discovered a novel therapeutic approach for treating malignant tumors of the lymphatic system. The team led by Dr. Christian Kosan from Jena University's Institute...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Keeping aggressive cancer cells in check by blocking a protein responsible for repairs

Every cell has two mechanisms for repairing DNA single- or double-strand breaks, which can be induced by such factors as environmental toxins, chemotherapy, or ionizing radiation. The first one consists of the DNA repair genes BRCA1 and BRCA2, while the second one is an enzyme called poly-(ADP-ribose) polymerase, or PARP1 for short. These tools are used by both healthy and malignant cells. They ultimately do the same thing and can substitute for each other. If DNA repair fails because the damage is too extensive, the cell initiates its suicide program—apoptosis—and destroys itself. This process has become a target for cancer treatments.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Discovery illuminates how Parkinson's disease spreads in the brain

Aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of people with Parkinson's disease through a cellular waste-ejection process, suggests a new study led by Weill Cornell Medicine researchers. During the process, called lysosomal exocytosis, neurons eject protein waste they cannot break down and recycle. The discovery, published Aug. 22...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sciencealert.com

Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says

The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients

Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study: Too few kids with sickle cell get stroke screen, care

Too few U.S. kids with sickle cell anemia get a needed screening for stroke, according to a study released Tuesday. The study found fewer than half get the screening and only about half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study, and called for more screening and treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records

An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Common gene variant linked to COVID mortality

It may be the most baffling quirk of COVID: What manifests as minor, flu-like symptoms in some individuals spirals into severe disease, disability, and even death in others. A new paper published in Nature may explain the genetic underpinnings of this dichotomy. The researchers demonstrated that mice with gene variants...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

What is a subarachnoid hemorrhage?

Globally, 1 in 4 people over 25 will have a stroke of some form, according to the World Stroke Organization. Subarachnoid hemorrhages account for approximately 1.2 million cases of stroke each year, and nearly 40% of those cases are fatal. While not the most common type of stroke, a subarachnoid...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Discovery explains cancer chemotherapy resistance, offers solution

Researchers have uncovered a novel pathway that explains how cancer cells become resistant to chemotherapies, which in turn offers a potential solution for preventing chemo-resistance. Experimental DNA fibers with fluorescence were used to reveal the speed of DNA replication forks. The research describes for the first time how a type...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Anti-sedative could alleviate cancer therapy side effects, study suggests

Researchers in China have discovered that inhibiting a protein called the GABAA receptor can protect intestinal stem cells from the toxic effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), suggests that the FDA-approved anti-sedative flumazenil, which targets GABAA receptors, could alleviate some of...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

The super-fast MRI scan that could revolutionize heart failure diagnosis

Researchers at the University of East Anglia have developed cutting-edge technology to diagnose patients with heart failure in record time. The state-of-the-art technology uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to create detailed 4D flow images of the heart. But unlike a standard MRI scan, which can take up to 20 minutes...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

The prose of Dr. Seuss shines a light on how the brain processes speech

Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have expanded the understanding of how the brain is engaged during complex audiovisual speech perception. The study now out in NeuroImage, describes how listening and watching a narrator tell a story activates an extensive network of brain...
AUTISM
MedicalXpress

Night-time blood pressure assessment is important in diagnosing hypertension

Around 15% of people aged 40–75 may have a form of undiagnosed high blood pressure (hypertension) that occurs only at night-time. Because they do not know about this, and therefore are not being treated for it, they are at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease such as stroke, heart failure, and even death, suggests new research from the University of Oxford published in the British Journal of General Practice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

