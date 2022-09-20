Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Tumors form temporary structures to avoid immunotherapy treatments
Scientists have shown how tumor cells evade immunotherapy by generating unique, temporary cell-in-cell structures, where the inner cells remain in tact and can return to single tumor cells. These findings, published today in eLife, provide a novel theory as to how tumor cells avoid destruction by the immune system. They...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify potential gene marker for treating pancreatic cancer
Researchers at Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center have identified a gene marker that may lead to a more effective, precision treatment for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The researcher's findings are published in Nature Cancer. "Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is one of the most lethal cancers," says the paper's senior author Zhenkun...
MedicalXpress
Enzyme inhibitor slows tumor growth
Together with researchers from University Hospital Mainz, the University of Regensburg and the IRCM in Montreal (Canada), a research team from Friedrich Schiller University Jena has discovered a novel therapeutic approach for treating malignant tumors of the lymphatic system. The team led by Dr. Christian Kosan from Jena University's Institute...
MedicalXpress
Keeping aggressive cancer cells in check by blocking a protein responsible for repairs
Every cell has two mechanisms for repairing DNA single- or double-strand breaks, which can be induced by such factors as environmental toxins, chemotherapy, or ionizing radiation. The first one consists of the DNA repair genes BRCA1 and BRCA2, while the second one is an enzyme called poly-(ADP-ribose) polymerase, or PARP1 for short. These tools are used by both healthy and malignant cells. They ultimately do the same thing and can substitute for each other. If DNA repair fails because the damage is too extensive, the cell initiates its suicide program—apoptosis—and destroys itself. This process has become a target for cancer treatments.
MedicalXpress
Discovery illuminates how Parkinson's disease spreads in the brain
Aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of people with Parkinson's disease through a cellular waste-ejection process, suggests a new study led by Weill Cornell Medicine researchers. During the process, called lysosomal exocytosis, neurons eject protein waste they cannot break down and recycle. The discovery, published Aug. 22...
sciencealert.com
Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
MedicalXpress
Is recovery from stroke worse if you have genes linked to increased risk of smoking?
A genetic predisposition for smoking increases a person's risk of worse recovery from an ischemic stroke, according to a study published in the September 21, 2022, online issue of Neurology. An ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain and is the most common type of stroke.
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
MedicalXpress
Study: Too few kids with sickle cell get stroke screen, care
Too few U.S. kids with sickle cell anemia get a needed screening for stroke, according to a study released Tuesday. The study found fewer than half get the screening and only about half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study, and called for more screening and treatment.
MedicalXpress
Study suggests that high-fat diets fuel the creation of inflammatory immune cells in the bone marrow of mice
Scientists have shown that high-fat diets can cause rapid changes in the bone marrow of mice, driving the production of inflammatory immune cells, according to findings published today in eLife. The results may help explain how high-fat diets trigger inflammation, which can contribute to the development of insulin resistance, type...
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records
An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers mechanism behind virus-induced heart inflammation, suggests potential therapeutic target
A virus that attacks heart tissue wreaks havoc by triggering an inflammatory response that can ultimately lead to cell death. Now, a team of scientists from Singapore and Canada has uncovered the role of a pathogen-detecting sensor in this response and demonstrated that targeting it might prevent progression to heart failure.
MedicalXpress
Common gene variant linked to COVID mortality
It may be the most baffling quirk of COVID: What manifests as minor, flu-like symptoms in some individuals spirals into severe disease, disability, and even death in others. A new paper published in Nature may explain the genetic underpinnings of this dichotomy. The researchers demonstrated that mice with gene variants...
MedicalXpress
What is a subarachnoid hemorrhage?
Globally, 1 in 4 people over 25 will have a stroke of some form, according to the World Stroke Organization. Subarachnoid hemorrhages account for approximately 1.2 million cases of stroke each year, and nearly 40% of those cases are fatal. While not the most common type of stroke, a subarachnoid...
MedicalXpress
Discovery explains cancer chemotherapy resistance, offers solution
Researchers have uncovered a novel pathway that explains how cancer cells become resistant to chemotherapies, which in turn offers a potential solution for preventing chemo-resistance. Experimental DNA fibers with fluorescence were used to reveal the speed of DNA replication forks. The research describes for the first time how a type...
MedicalXpress
Molecular changes in the brain in aftermath of traumatic event may help explain long-term susceptibility or resilience
Social avoidance is a common symptom of PTSD, and scientists working to better understand why have laboratory evidence that while stress hormone levels consistently increase in the immediate aftermath of a traumatic event, there can be polar opposite consequences in parts of the brain down the line. In response to...
MedicalXpress
Anti-sedative could alleviate cancer therapy side effects, study suggests
Researchers in China have discovered that inhibiting a protein called the GABAA receptor can protect intestinal stem cells from the toxic effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), suggests that the FDA-approved anti-sedative flumazenil, which targets GABAA receptors, could alleviate some of...
MedicalXpress
The super-fast MRI scan that could revolutionize heart failure diagnosis
Researchers at the University of East Anglia have developed cutting-edge technology to diagnose patients with heart failure in record time. The state-of-the-art technology uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to create detailed 4D flow images of the heart. But unlike a standard MRI scan, which can take up to 20 minutes...
MedicalXpress
The prose of Dr. Seuss shines a light on how the brain processes speech
Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have expanded the understanding of how the brain is engaged during complex audiovisual speech perception. The study now out in NeuroImage, describes how listening and watching a narrator tell a story activates an extensive network of brain...
MedicalXpress
Night-time blood pressure assessment is important in diagnosing hypertension
Around 15% of people aged 40–75 may have a form of undiagnosed high blood pressure (hypertension) that occurs only at night-time. Because they do not know about this, and therefore are not being treated for it, they are at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease such as stroke, heart failure, and even death, suggests new research from the University of Oxford published in the British Journal of General Practice.
