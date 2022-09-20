ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Mom of North Carolina teen found shot dead says he ‘never hurt anybody’

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVPbP_0i2qArhN00

The mother of one of the two missing North Carolina teenagers who were found shot to death over the weekend demanded answers and “justice” at all costs for her murdered son.

“He never hurt anybody, so for him to get done like this is … I have to have answers,” Tiffany Concepcion told ABC11 of her son, 18-year-old Devin Clark. “I want to get justice and I don’t care where I have to go, what I have to do, who I’ve got to talk to, I’m going to keep going and keep doing it.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the two bodies found on Sunday near Hillsborough belonged to Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Wood.

“Investigators are still awaiting a report from the medical examiner to confirm the victims’ identities,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a statement. “Although we do not have that confirmation yet, in the absence of any other missing persons matching the descriptions of the individuals located, the tragic but logical conclusion is increasingly clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnD4T_0i2qArhN00
Lyric Woods, 14, was discovered dead from gunshot wounds not far from her home in North Carolina on Sunday.
Facebook / Jennifer Johnson Wood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTWB9_0i2qArhN00
Devin Clark, 18, was found shot dead near Woods after both were reported missing.
Facebook / Devin Clark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KVHX_0i2qArhN00
The bodies were discovered by men riding four-wheelers near Hillsborough, North Carolina, on Sunday afternoon.
WTVD

Blackwood described the youngsters’ deaths, which are being investigated as homicides, as a “devastating loss” to their families and the community.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office will be tasked with positively identifying the deceased and determining the cause of death.

Blackwood did not say if Woods and Clark knew each other, but their families said the two were friends.

Meanwhile, Woods’ grandfather announced that he was offering a $10,000 reward for any information about the person or people responsible for her killing.

Woods, a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School, was last seen alive in the Efland home she shared with her stepfather, Shane Cannada, around 11 p.m. Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ikvve_0i2qArhN00
Tiffany Concepcion (left) demanded justice for her slain son and answers about his death.
Facebook / Tiffany Concepcion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tp6ov_0i2qArhN00
Clark was a senior and football player at Eastern Alamance High School.
Facebook / Tiffany Concepcion

Cannada reported the teen missing after finding her bed empty when he went to wake her up the next day around 10 a.m., reported the station WRAL.

Deputies searched the house and speculated that Woods may have left through the back door, which was found unlocked, according to a missing person report.

Her stepdad said he did not believe that the 14-year-old had run away because she left all her possessions in her room except for an iPad, the report said.

A K-9 dog used Woods’ pillowcase to track her scent through the woods, before she possibly got into someone’s car.

A neighbor said they saw Woods riding in a vehicle in that area at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Clark, a senior and football player at Eastern Alamance High School, was also last seen around 11 p.m. Friday. His family filed a missing person report on Sunday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGfuC_0i2qArhN00
Woods is pictured with her family. She was last seen alive by her stepdad on Friday night.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, two men riding four-wheelers discovered the missing teens’ bullet-riddled bodies at the intersection of Buckhorn and Yarbrough roads, about 2.5 miles away from Woods’ home.

A person who lives near the crime scene reported hearing at least 15 gunshots that night.

