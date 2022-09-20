ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms

After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
MedicalXpress

Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests

A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedPage Today

Inflammation a Culprit in Long COVID Heart Problems

While long COVID holds many mysteries, researchers found clues to the heart symptoms common in these patients, which pointed to ongoing inflammation as the mediator. In a cohort of 346 previously healthy patients with initially mild COVID-19, most seen for lingering symptoms a median of around 4 months later, structural heart disease and elevated biomarkers for cardiac injury or dysfunction were rare.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60

According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes

Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have

Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Women with type 2 diabetes have 60% increased chance of early death – research

Women in the UK with type 2 diabetes have a 60% increased risk of an early death and will live five years less than the average woman in the general population, early research suggests.Scientists have also found that men with the disease have a 44% increased risk of dying prematurely and live 4.5 years less.Results also suggest that smoking shortens the life expectancy of people with type 2 diabetes by 10 years, while diagnosis at a younger age cuts life expectancy by over eight years.The findings, presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden, are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Stopping aspirin when on a blood thinner lowers risk of bleeding, study finds

If you're already taking one blood thinner, mounting research suggests you might not need to take a second one. In fact, when patients who are on a commonly prescribed blood thinner stop taking aspirin, their risk of bleeding complications drops significantly, a Michigan Medicine study finds. Researchers analyzed over 6,700...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Too few kids with sickle cell get stroke screen, care

Too few U.S. kids with sickle cell anemia get a needed screening for stroke, according to a study released Tuesday. The study found fewer than half get the screening and only about half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study, and called for more screening and treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Even mild COVID raises the chance of heart attack and stroke

A concerning report recently published in Nature Medicine suggests even a mild case of COVID can increase the long-term risks of serious cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, heart attack and heart failure. The study highlights our limited understanding of the full consequences of COVID infection and the long-term impact of the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors

If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Can High Blood Sugar Cause Dizziness?

In people with diabetes, dizziness is one of the symptoms that can happen due to high blood glucose levels. The level of dizziness can vary, from mild lightheadedness to feeling like the ground beneath you is tilting. Some describe the experience as if their head is spinning, even though they’re standing still.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Newly developed endovascular catheter shows unprecedented ability to treat pulmonary artery obstruction

A device known as the BASHIR Endovascular Catheter (THROMBOLEX, Inc.) significantly reduces the size of blood clots lodged in the pulmonary arteries, leading to improvement in heart function in patients with pulmonary embolism, researchers from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University announced in a Late-Breaking Innovation session at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. The breakthrough is described in detail in a report simultaneously published online in the JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Protein restriction can be effective in combating obesity and diabetes, study suggests

Cutting protein intake can help control metabolic syndrome and some of its main symptoms, such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension), according to a study conducted by researchers in Brazil and Denmark to compare the effects of protein and calorie restriction diets in humans. An article reporting the study is published in the journal Nutrients.
HEALTH
Nursing Times

Simple operation could ‘revolutionise’ care of diabetic foot ulcers

A simple and inexpensive surgical procedure for patients with diabetic foot ulcers has been found to massively improve recovery rates, slash infection rates, and save almost 90% on healthcare costs. A preliminary study, carried out at the Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, produced ‘revolutionary’ results, said its lead author, who...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

