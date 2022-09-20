Pete Alonso’s wife, Haley, celebrates Mets clinching 2022 playoff berth

No one is more stoked about October baseball than Pete Alonso’s wife, Haley.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday night while the Mets clinched a playoff berth with a 7-2 win over the Brewers, Haley celebrated Alonso and the team’s big night.

“Ready for October baseball!!!!!” Haley exclaimed in one post. She gave Alonso a shoutout in another after the 27-year-old first baseman launched a three-run homer in the fourth inning to open the scoring.

Pete Alonso’s wife, Haley, celebrated the Mets on Monday as they clinched a playoff berth. Instagram/Haley Alonso

In one post shared on her Instagram Stories, Haley gave Alonso a shout-out. Instagram/Haley Alonso

Haley congratulated the Mets in a separate Instagram Story. Instagram/Haley Alonso via Mets

“We have worked really hard and we performed and it just feels really good to secure a postseason spot,” Alonso said. “We have more to come. We know what the challenge ahead of us is, but you can’t just not celebrate special moments. We really do care about each other.”

Alonso’s teammate, pitcher Max Scherzer, also had a monumental night by sealing his 200th career win. The right-hander, who signed with the Mets in December on a three-year, $130 million deal, said while there are challenges ahead, it’s important to commemorate the special moments, too.

“This is what you play the game for, you play to get into the postseason,” Scherzer said. “The fact that we got here, there’s a lot of ways for it not to work out. For us to find a way, that is awesome, that is what we celebrate. But we have a lot of things in front of us and we understand that, but man you have got to understand the good times too.”

Pete Alonso runs the bases during the Mets-Brewers game on Sept. 19, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Max Scherzer pitches on Sept. 19, 2022, in the Mets’ win over the Brewers. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pete Alonso poses with wife Haley, whom he married in Nov. 2021. Instagram/Haley Alonso

There is still work to be done for the Mets over their final 13 games, as they desperately try to hold off the scorching Braves for the NL East title. Prior to that, they’ll visit their division rival Braves from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

When the playoffs do begin, expect Haley to be cheering on Alonso every step of the way. Together since 2015, the couple announced their engagement three years later and tied the knot last November.

“For all the days of my life,” Haley gushed on Instagram , adding the couple’s wedding date as “11.12.21.”