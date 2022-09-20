ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Cops chase car for 30-plus miles, at 100-mph speeds, but it vanishes in downtown Macon

By Joe Kovac Jr.
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

All the police seem to know is that the fleeing driver was at the wheel of what was described as “a dark in color sedan.”

The mystery sedan was apparently zooming too fast for the cops to see more, much less get its license plate.

Details of the chase were noted in a sheriff’s report in Monroe County, where the pursuit began in the city of Forsyth at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

A state trooper, for reasons not immediately know, took off after the car in Forsyth and kept tailing it south down Georgia Highway 42 for about 11 miles. It was there that the car whipped a left onto Georgia Highway 74 and shot east for more than 20 miles, racing into Macon.

At times, the car reached speeds in excess of 100 mph with its driver repeatedly avoiding maneuvers by pursuing troopers to halt it before reaching Interstate 475 and Macon’s west side.

“The suspect continued onto Thomaston Road through Macon and past Mercer University,” the sheriff’s report noted.

The fleeing driver ran numerous stoplights “with no due regard for the general motoring public,” the write-up added.

As the car rocketed toward downtown, the police slowed and the car pulled away.

“Upon turning onto Cherry Street, I could no longer see the suspect’s vehicle,” a Monroe deputy wrote in the report.

The chase was called off.

Comments / 12

Larry Cobb
2d ago

Hell they probably pulled into the Sheriff's parking lot and just chilled. Lol. If there was any of those cameros in the chase that Georgia purchased they need to be returned 🤔.

Reply(1)
6
AreYouKiddingMe
2d ago

Bot the cops need some faster cars if they can't catch up close enough to see the color or get the tag on dashcam.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, GA
Monroe County, GA
Crime & Safety
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Forsyth, GA
Forsyth, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man arrives at Macon hospital after being shot

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is working to learn more about a shooting. WGXA News observed multiple Bibb County Sheriff's Office vehicles, along with crime scene tape surrounding a vehicle, at Piedmont Hospital in Macon. Investigators were combing over the vehicle and taking pictures. The...
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

Woman scammed out of $10,000 at Georgia shopping mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is out $10,000 after she was scammed at Perimeter Mall, according to Dunwoody Police Department. Police say the woman claims she was approached at the mall by another woman who told her she was playing a card game for money and asked the victim to witness the game so she “would not be taken advantage of.” The unknown woman told the victim she would pay her $200 for her assistance.
DUNWOODY, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO investigating incident involving a man who was shot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a man was shot. According to BCSO, deputies are investigating a situation in which a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to Piedmont Hospital, but when asked about the incident, the man says he doesn’t remember where it happened or when. Investigators say the man isn’t sure the shooting happened in Macon.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wgxa.tv

1967 Mercury Cougar among items stolen from I-Storage in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for two suspects who rammed a storage facility gate and stole items including a 1967 Mercury Cougar. Investigators state that on September 6, 2022, two men rammed the gate of the I-Storage facility located at 4480 Riverside Dr.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy

UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
6K+
Followers
137
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy