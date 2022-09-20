ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmosphere Deepens Bench With Entertainment Industry Veteran Joining as Company’s Chief Revenue Officer

 2 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022--

Atmosphere ( www.atmosphere.tv ), the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, has hired former WarnerMedia executive Ryan Spicer to lead ad sales in the role of Chief Revenue Officer.

Ryan Spicer, Chief Revenue Officer at Atmosphere (Photo: Business Wire)

With a background in linear television, premium digital publishers, and content marketing across news, sports, and entertainment, Ryan spent more than 14 years at Turner & WarnerMedia, now part of Warner Bros Discovery, as it evolved from its focus on linear cable, to becoming a leader in multi-platform global entertainment. Most recently, Ryan held senior sales leadership roles for the CNN Digital portfolio as well as the newly launched, award-winning HBO Max with ads streaming platform.

At Atmosphere, Ryan will lead the nationwide team of brand strategists who help connect marketers and brands with the powerful reach, targeting and customization capabilities of Atmosphere’s rapidly expanding platform that is seen by over 42MM unique viewers each month.

“Through my nearly two decades in media, I have been at the forefront of helping marketers reach consumers on new platforms and points of engagement, as consumption habits evolved,” says Ryan Spicer. “I believe that Atmosphere is not only redefining a customer experience, but empowering advertisers to engage with audiences in a unique and valuable environment that was previously untapped.”

Atmosphere has more than tripled its customer footprint in 2022, now reaching more than 42 million unique viewers per month, serving over one billion monthly impressions across its 30,000 locations. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s free, ad-supported streaming platform features 60+ channels that encompass entertainment, current events, and sports news, as well as viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, and ambient nature.

“Despite the irrelevance of traditional cable programming in almost any out-of-home setting, its availability still makes it a go-to destination for viewers. The purpose of Atmosphere is to challenge this status quo by providing an easier and more relevant alternative,” said Leo Resig, CEO and Co-Founder of Atmosphere. “Ryan’s hire will only accelerate our ability to shift television ad dollars to our platform, and we could not be more excited to leverage his expertise to bring Atmosphere into the next stage of its growth.”

In 2022 Atmosphere raised $100 million in Series C funding, hired nearly 300 new employees, and launched half a dozen exclusive new channels. Recently, Atmosphere was named to this year’s Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, as well as included on Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups list.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 60 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups lists, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

