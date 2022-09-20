Read full article on original website
This Place in History: The Dog Team Tavern
The New Haven restaurant began as a tea room that raised money for medical missionary work in Canada.
Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close
A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
Leddy Park Beach closed due to styrene discharge
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Officials closed Leddy Park Beach on Wednesday after anaccidental steam discharge led to possible styrene contamination. The Burlington Department of Parks and Recreation posted the notice on their website, saying that a steam condensate discharged into a tributary north of the beach. The discharge is believed...
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
Burlington beach closed following accidental discharge
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Park Beach was closed to recreation on Wednesday. It’s not because of blue-green algae but because of a potential flammable carcinogen the city says was inadvertently released into a tributary north of the beach. The city says there was an accidental discharge...
Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
More housing projects on the way soon for South Burlington City Center
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More large housing projects are on the way soon for South Burlington’s downtown, joining other development already in the works. The sounds of construction on Market Street in the city have been nonstop for years. Right now, workers are raising up a big apartment...
Montpelier looking to fill citywide municipal job positions
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Like many other municipalities across Vermont, the city of Montpelier is looking to fill a slew of public service positions. The city has some openings for its Meals on Wheels program, which helps prepare and deliver meals to people in need. There are several Department of...
Loon Lake’s lifestyles of the rich and famous
HIstoric former resort features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors. Loon Lake is along a road less taken. You won’t pass it on your way from here to there. Found three miles west of state Route 3, 20 miles north of Saranac Lake, along Route 26, the old Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike, it requires a dedicated trip. Its history as one of the most “socially prominent” resorts in the Adirondacks saw wealthy families such as the Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Guggenheims regularly staying as guests. It features one of the earliest golf courses in the Adirondacks and African-American homesteaders with ties to Gerrit Smith of Timbuctoo and the abolitionist movement.
Plattsburgh officials drain storage tank as plans to fix discolored water continue
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh officials have drained and cleaned one of the city's water storage tanks in an effort to clear up the discolored water that has irked residents for several weeks. Officials said crews from the water treatment plant and public works department were able to enter the...
Sand Bar State Park named Northwest Vermont Park of the Year
Sand Bar State Park in Milton has been named the Northwest Vermont Park of the Year by the state park system. Announced late last week, the award is given to one park in each region of the state for its exceptional customer service, team work and park upkeep. Emily White,...
Lake Placid to lose power for transmission line replacement
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A planned power outage will leave Lake Placid residents in the dark overnight Tuesday. National Grid says the outage will start Tuesday at 9 p.m. and will last until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The power interruption will allow the utility to replace a transmission line...
National Life donates $86,250 to Vermont cancer patient organization
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The National Life group donated over $86,000 on Tuesday to an organization that helps cancer patients. “Branches of Hope” is the name of an organization based out of Central Vermont Medical Center that helps cancer patients and their families pay expenses that are not covered by health insurance.
Burlington nonprofit receives $58,000 donation to help area homeless population
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington non-profit ANEW Place received a check for $58,000 this week to help the organization continue its mission to provide housing for the area's homeless population. The money was donated on the behalf of the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, a Burlington native who passed away last...
Cleaning out the garage? One nonprofit wants your old bikes and sewing machines
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The seasons are changing and if you are cleaning out the garage and find a bike or sewing machine you're looking to get rid of,Pedals for Progress & Sewing Peace wants to give them a new life. The New Jersey-based nonprofit is collecting all used bicycles...
UVM student robbed at gunpoint in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery involving a University of Vermont student. Police said the male student was near St. Paul and Maple Streets on Saturday around midnight when the robbery occurred. The student wasn’t hurt during the incident. The University later sent...
Vermont Fish and Wildlife to Open Shooting Range for Hunters
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced that its Walter Cabell Shooting Range will be open for hunters on Saturday, October 8. The range, which is located at 1051 Buck Lake Road in Woodbury, Vermont, will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Walter Cabell Shooting Range...
Officials help Vermonters prepare for the general election on National Voting Registration Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and all across the country states are preparing citizens for election day. Vermonters have the ability to register to vote in a number of different ways. "You can register by mail or online — the online website is mvp.vermont.gov and...
Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
