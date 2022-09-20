ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Surprise officially unearths Xeriscape garden to public

Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00l6Yh_0i2qAB4D00

Several people attended a ribbon cutting and community event on a scorching hot Saturday to witness what the Xeriscape Demonstration Garden has to offer those wondering how plants survive in desert heat.

Guests without the comforts of shade or awnings survived the outdoor elements that morning by receiving complimentary ice-cold snowballs from Rich and Chyrisa Costa, of Surprise, who offered a full list of flavors at their Arizona Arctic Sno truck to keep people hydrated during the Xeriscape Demonstration Garden event.

Surprise Mayor Skip Hall began with welcoming remarks at 9 a.m., Sept. 17, on the north side of the Surprise City Hall Campus, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

“Surprise is a beautiful city,” said Hall, describing “our beautiful desert landscape” while celebrating the garden’s opening.

Hall was joined by others including city officials, employees and contractors to cut the ribbon for the project made possible through funding from the Arizona Department of Water Resources, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, U.S. Forest Service, Mountain States Wholesale Nursery and the city of Surprise Arts and Cultural Advisory Commission.

City of Surprise District 5 Councilman Jack Hastings also welcomed people to the “beautiful and natural” setting.

“There are so many exciting features to this garden,” said Hastings, inviting people to visit the garden and use it as an educational resource.

“Apart from being a new addition to our cityscape campus,” Amy Peterson, an analyst with the city’s Water Resource Management Department, noted how the garden allows visitors to view various plants and hardscapes to learn about responsible and sustainable water use if creating an arid landscape.

“We both have shepherded this garden into existence,” said water conservation specialist Amanda Rotherman, while handing out packets of seeds to grow wildflowers.

She and Peterson represented the city of Surprise Water Resource Management Department, which hosted the community celebration for the garden. Completed in late June, the garden is open to residents and visitors all year from sunrise to sunset, according to a city press release, stating the new plants needed time to set in.

Meanwhile, event attendees received giveaways with information on how to conserve water at home, appropriate landscape maintenance, watering practices and more at different conservation stations throughout the garden.

“It’s beautiful,” said Surprise resident Lesley Cowles, a member of the West Valley Arts Gallery.

She recalled when the area that now flourishes with a garden space was barren.

“Look at that over there,” she said to her friend, Judy Rau, as they spotted the tree replica with artwork designed by local students.

The garden features two art pieces, “Revitalized Roots,” which is on the north part of the garden, and “Nature Unwinding,” which is on the south end. Both were created by the Gallery 37 program through the West Valley Arts Council and are noted to reflect the sustainability of Xeriscape principles and conserving water in the low desert.

Donna and Marcus Williams, of Goodyear, came to see their son Julien’s contribution to the garden exhibit. Their son is a Southern University and A&M College civil engineer student who participated in a summer arts program before heading off to college.

“I think it’s great. It’s an opportunity to come look at beautiful landscaping and [learn to] be better conservationists,” Donna Williams said.

She pointed out the lead artist, Ryan Williams (no relation), who worked on the pieces with her son and other art students.

“We offered seven different designs. They chose two,” said Ryan Williams, adding “there’s still room for more art out there.”

“It’s incredible because I remember the first day when we had to do the Beta design,” said Alessandra Morales, 17, of Avondale. “This is so cool just seeing it all come together.”

People are encouraged to visit the garden. Self-guided and directed tours are available for perusers and passersby to enjoy the one-acre garden offering four themes along its mix of concrete and granite paths including:

  • Low desert native plants
  • Native compatible plants that thrive in dry desert conditions
  • Sensory garden space with varied colors, smells and textures
  • Plants with different blooming times for year-round color display

Likewise, the center of the garden, which is an amphitheater, accommodates 40 people and serves as a multi-purpose space for water conservation, master gardener and Arts HQ presentations.

Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions residents have at the new Water Education Center next to the Xeriscape Garden , 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza.  About five or six Master Gardeners at the center can help residents with gardening and landscaping needs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the second and third Thursday of each month, and 9 a.m.-noon on the last Saturday.

The service is free to ask gardening experts such things as how to grow and maintain landscape in the desert climate. The center will also have landscaping and water conservation classes.

Learn more at surpriseaz.gov/xeriscape.

Daily Independent

