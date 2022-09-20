Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
CBS Sports
Patriots, Raiders trade: New England sends offensive tackle Justin Herron to Vegas, per report
The cross-pollination between Josh McDaniels' Raiders and Bill Belichick's Patriots has a new chapter. This time, the two clubs have struck a deal on a trade that will second offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas, which also involves the teams flipping draft picks, according to the NFL Network. As it relates to the specific pick swap, SI.com reports that the Patriots get a 2024 sixth-round selection, while the Raiders get a 2024 seventh-rounder along with Herron.
NBC Sports
NFL sends warning letter to Bruce Arians, Buccaneers
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge...
Tom Brady makes another denial about infamous quarterback quote
Tom Brady has issued another denial regarding his infamous quote. During an appearance last year on LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop,” Brady shared what his reaction was to another NFL team choosing to stick with their quarterback rather than sign him. “One of the teams, they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trubisky, Steelers’ offense bog down in loss to Browns
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mitch Trubisky promised he’d be more aggressive and was, testing Cleveland’s secondary with some long throws and moving Pittsburgh’s offense effectively in the first half. Now he’s got to put a complete game together. Trubisky showed some signs of breaking out of...
Yardbarker
Ravens-Patriots Top 5 All-Time Games
The Ravens and Patriots had some memorable games over the years from the regular season to the playoffs. The teams meet again in Week 3 in Foxborough. The Ravens' John Harbaugh and New England's Bill Belichick are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. Expect another heated battle. “We...
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman 'didn't get a call' to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley
The phone did not ring for Julian Edelman. Earlier this offseason, the ex-receiver hinted at the possibility of coming out of retirement to either rejoin the Patriots or possibly even be the latest New England legend to take his talents down to Tampa to join Tom Brady as a member of the Buccaneers. However, that doesn't seem to be in the cards as the 2022 campaign rolls around, despite the Bucs currently being in the market for some help at receiver.
