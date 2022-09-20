ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallipolis, OH

Man dies in tractor-trailer vs SUV crash in Gallipolis

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46lWUx_0i2q88xs00

UPDATE (1:58 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20): Ohio State Highway Patrol says that one man was pronounced dead at the scene of this crash.

In a release, they say that 40-year-old Jason Jones, of Oak Hill, Ohio, was traveling east on State Rt. 735 when he failed to yield at the stop light and was struck by a semi-truck.

Huntington man allegedly bites officer on head

Jones was pronounced dead on the scene, OSHP confirmed.

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a crash between a tractor-trailer and a smaller vehicle in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of State Rt. 7 and State Rt. 735 near the Speedway.

No roads are blocked at this time because the vehicles ended up in a field, according to Highway Patrol.

There is no word yet on injuries.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Names released in deadly Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The names of two men killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 7 near Athalia have been released. Nathan Colburn, 24, and David Lambert, 49, both of Crown City, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Lawrence County, Ohio crash

UPDATE (5:04 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of two drivers killed in a crash on State Route 7 this morning. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 when a pickup truck went left of center striking a […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover accident near route 50 and Blain Highway in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of route 50 at Blain Highway on a rollover accident around 9:30 a.m. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was on its top when first responders arrived on the scene. The Guardian could not independently confirm...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Corridor G back open after trash truck crash

UPDATE (2:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The Charleston Police Department says three City of Charleston employees received minor injuries in a trash truck crash this afternoon. According to CPD, a car did a U-turn front of the trash truck on US 119 (Corridor G) and Hickory Road. Officers say the driver of the trash […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Oak Hill, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Gallipolis, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

BREAKING: High-speed chase comes to an end in rural Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. The chase began after a reported theft around the Three Locks Road area. Deputies with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the pursuit. The suspects involved fled onto...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

OSHP: One person dead after two-car crash in Gallia Co.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Jackson County, Ohio, man is dead following a two-car crash involving a semi in Gallia County this morning. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between a semi and a car near the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 near Gallipolis.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Road reopens after 2 trapped in 4-vehicle crash

UPDATE (7:40 P.M.) – MacCorkle Avenue has reopened after a four-vehicle crash this afternoon. There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries of those involved. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A four-vehicle crash has blocked a portion of MacCorkle Avenue in the Chelyan area. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

No charges to be filed in Boyd County shooting

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Suv#Tractor#Traffic Accident#State Rt#Nexstar Media Inc
sciotovalleyguardian.com

More details released in Chillicothe bomb scare

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Additional details were released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office after a bomb scare on Tuesday led to mass evacuations and road closures. The Guardian brought you live, on-the-scene coverage, of the incident that began after a 9-1-1 caller said she found a package that appeared to have an explosive device in it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Pair arrested after two-state chase

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County Sheriff’s deputies say a man with a stolen gun led them on a long chase Wednesday. Around 11 a.m., Scioto County 911 dispatchers in Ohio contacted Greenup County 911, saying they had officers chasing Levi McKinley and were headed in their direction.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WTAP

Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
CUTLER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WOWK 13 News

Emergency crews respond to Roane County side-by-side crash

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders are on the scene of a side-by-side crash in Roane County. According to Roane County dispatchers, the crash happened around 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 21, in the 2900 block of Tariff Road in Linden, West Virginia. Dispatchers say there is no word on any injuries at this time. […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe man fires gun inside a local gas station

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man is in jail today after police responded to a local gas station on reports of shots fired inside the business. It happened yesterday afternoon at the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street in Chillicothe. According to reports, a man later identified as...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Mass evacuations end after explosive scare in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Evacuations were underway in Chillicothe on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Deputies, along with firefighters had a large portion of the city’s east end sectioned off and issued evacuation orders impacting Eastern Avenue, Watt Street, and Douglas Avenue. The exact location of the scene was...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

US 35 reopened after 2-semi crash in Mason County

UPDATE: (5:20 p.m.) – Dispatchers in Mason County say all lanes of U.S. 35 are back open after a crash involving two semis this afternoon. Dispatchers also say no injuries were reported in the crash. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One lane of U.S. 35 in Mason County is closed after a crash involving two […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man struck in Charleston hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was struck by a vehicle on the Patrick St. Bridge on Tuesday. Kanawha County Metro says that medics responded to the man near the South Charleston Water Treatment Plant after he walked down to MacCorkle Ave. They say he doesn’t appear to have any noticeable injuries, but the person driving the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy