Man dies in tractor-trailer vs SUV crash in Gallipolis

UPDATE (1:58 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20): Ohio State Highway Patrol says that one man was pronounced dead at the scene of this crash.

In a release, they say that 40-year-old Jason Jones, of Oak Hill, Ohio, was traveling east on State Rt. 735 when he failed to yield at the stop light and was struck by a semi-truck.

Jones was pronounced dead on the scene, OSHP confirmed.

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a crash between a tractor-trailer and a smaller vehicle in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of State Rt. 7 and State Rt. 735 near the Speedway.

No roads are blocked at this time because the vehicles ended up in a field, according to Highway Patrol.

There is no word yet on injuries.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.