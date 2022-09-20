ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
WAFB

EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck...
wbrz.com

Man shot to death in Lafourche neighborhood overnight, deputies say

RACELAND - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in a Lafourche Parish neighborhood overnight. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of gunfire on St. Louis Street in Raceland around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man, identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo...
wbrz.com

Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
wbrz.com

18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Gonzales died in the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times on Avenue H. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they found 18-year-old Kevin Johnson on Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital. No more information on the...
wbrz.com

3 people taken to hospital after shooting on E Millburn Drive

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting Sunday evening and rushed to a hospital. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on E Millburn Drive near Goodwood Boulevard when three victims were stopped in their car when shots were fired. Police believe the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.
brproud.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish

DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
HipHopDX.com

Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
WAFB

Inmate attempts early release scheme in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Authorities stopped an inmate’s scheme to gain early release from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Nicole E. Stevens, 33, was being held in EBR for a drug charge, Sarah N. Clark, 39, would visit Stevens and discuss topics on “beating the system” and avoiding the rest of her sentence , according to LPSO and EBRSO deputies.
