BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting
EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck...
wbrz.com
A week after Allie Rice's murder, reward climbs to $50K for info on her killer
BATON ROUGE - A restaurant where slain LSU student Allie Rice worked says a reward for information on her killer has more than quintupled in a matter of days. Staff at The Shed on Burbank Drive told WBRZ that it plans to give the money to anyone whose tip ultimately leads to someone getting criminally charged in Rice's killing.
wbrz.com
Man shot to death in Lafourche neighborhood overnight, deputies say
RACELAND - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in a Lafourche Parish neighborhood overnight. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of gunfire on St. Louis Street in Raceland around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man, identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo...
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago. With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately-funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000. The FBI, ATF, and DEA...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
wbrz.com
Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond
BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
wbrz.com
18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Gonzales died in the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times on Avenue H. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they found 18-year-old Kevin Johnson on Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital. No more information on the...
wbrz.com
3 people taken to hospital after shooting on E Millburn Drive
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting Sunday evening and rushed to a hospital. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on E Millburn Drive near Goodwood Boulevard when three victims were stopped in their car when shots were fired. Police believe the shots were fired from a passing vehicle.
Driver turns himself in after pedestrian is killed in hit-and-run
Chester Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, was struck by a vehicle when walking westbound on La. 96, LSP said.
17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are on the scene of a shooting.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man, 22, found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension neighborhood Friday night
DARROW - Deputies are investigating after finding a 22-year-old man shot to death inside a vehicle in an Ascension neighborhood late Friday night. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow around 11:56 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, later...
brproud.com
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish
DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
wbrz.com
Frustrated police dispel 'hideous' rumors surrounding Allie Rice murder investigation
BATON ROUGE - Police spent much of a news conference Thursday tackling rumors that have surfaced on social media while police search for the person who killed LSU student Allie Rice. Detectives took time during a joint news conference with the mayor's office — a briefing largely focused on addressing...
Opelousas Police: Man killed in early morning shooting
According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), a man is dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, Sept. 25.
NOLA.com
Letters: LSU student's death was no 'random act'; gun was pointed at her
Regarding the article, “Police: Killing of LSU Student likely ‘random act’” on Sept. 21, the statement by police that the gunshot death of Allison Rice is a random act is disgraceful. Such a statement diminishes her life, diminishes the loss to her family and diminishes the...
HipHopDX.com
Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
wbrz.com
Man allegedly kicked down ex-girlfriend's apartment door, shot and killed man who was visiting her
BATON ROUGE - A man is accused of kicking down the door of his ex-girlfriend's apartment and killing a man who was there to visit her late Wednesday night. Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams.
Inmate attempts early release scheme in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Authorities stopped an inmate’s scheme to gain early release from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Nicole E. Stevens, 33, was being held in EBR for a drug charge, Sarah N. Clark, 39, would visit Stevens and discuss topics on “beating the system” and avoiding the rest of her sentence , according to LPSO and EBRSO deputies.
wbrz.com
Career criminals accused of wreaking havoc while out on bond; judges silent about their decisions
BATON ROUGE - Two different judges in the 19th Judicial District court are silent over their decisions to issue bonds to career criminals that got out and are now accused of committing more violent crimes. Judge Fred Crifasi and Judge Eboni Johnson Rose are not saying anything about what went...
