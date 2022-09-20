ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

On The Beat: How Kirby Smart finds motivation in the mirror, Georgia stays hungry in the huddle

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3062V4_0i2q77Xs00

ATHENS — Georgia has earned its No. 1 ranking by what it has done on the field through the first three games, but it’s what is happening in the football building that’s setting the program apart.

The team culture that led the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 41 years last season has carried over, even though this is a very new football team in many respects.

“I think the standard that was created last year and the legacy was left, that was a really special group,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s 48-7 demolition of South Carolina last Saturday.

“And that still lingers around our building, not the championship, but the fact of the way they practiced and the way they carried themselves.

“And there’s a lot of kids that try to emulate those guys that are gone. And they’re good kids to emulate.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

How Georgia football played throughout its first 3 weeks?

All preseason Georgia football fans heard how losing 15 NFL-caliber players would cause the Dawgs to take a big step back. Very few thought the offense would improve enough to make up for losing eight starters on a historically good defense, but after three weeks, it looks like Georgia has found a way to reload on both sides of the ball.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
South Carolina State
dawgnation.com

Freshmen report for Georgia football: UGA 48, South Carolina 7

DawgNation will offer this report after every game, focusing on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the 48-7 runaway SEC opener on the road at South Carolina. =========================================================. The first SEC road game calls for an evolved DawgNation “Freshman Report” every season....
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart

Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”. Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football team officials announced the schedule for the 2023 season. College football’s defending champs will begin the 2023 season against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 2. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley conference. In three games played...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
footballscoop.com

Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program

During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Cox Media Group
247Sports

Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

SMITH: Lots of work goes into getting the Georgia Bulldogs football team to a road game

There are at least seven Power 5 conference football teams within 270 miles of Athens, which means that traveling to those sites for the Bulldogs has often been by bus. For the South Carolina game in Columbia, five chartered buses took the team and administrative staff to the capital city of the Palmetto State. It took less than three hours one way. The chosen route was U.S. 78 East until the traveling party connected with I-20 at Thomson, which became the Interstate thoroughfare to Columbia.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Loran Smith: A Classic Wedding

When she was a little girl, like grade school years, we began to watch our neighbor’s daughter grow up. Demi Fitzgerald was always an energetic, kinetic, and perpetual motion kid, one with a warm and engaging smile. She was a normal kid with nice manners and a pleasant countenance...
ATHENS, GA
National football post

College football picks: Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida

Clemson at Wake Forest (+7) Clemson remains undefeated early on this season, but they continue to disappoint bettors with a 1-2 record against the spread. Last week the Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 but failed to cover as 33.5-point favorites. They’ve dominated this matchup with a13 straight wins against Wake Forest, but they’re only 7-6 ATS.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
WGAU

Want to help UGA scientists track spiders? There’s an app for that

There is an invasive spider that has made its way to Georgia and you can help scientists keep track of it. It’s big, it’s ugly, it’s yellow and have no doubt seen the Japanese Joro Spider in your yards. Rebekah Wallace with the University of Georgia’s Center of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health says there is a smartphone app called Joro Watch that allows you to take pics and report information to researchers.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
HALL COUNTY, GA
uga.edu

Five Points Home Designed for Comfort, Entertaining

Dave and Nancy Woodruff thought of everything, from space-saving doors to a dog wash room to a two-and-a-half story workshop, when planning their new Athens home. Sliding glass doors by NanaWall allow for a seamless transition from living room to the outdoor living area, complete with its own fireplace and furniture. A plastic screen can be raised or lowered remotely to separate the area from the backyard and garden. The Woodruffs use this patio with its double-sided fireplace to entertain, especially when having people over for cocktail hour or a football game.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy